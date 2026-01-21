Sweden stay perfect against Croatia and win group E
Co-hosts Sweden remained perfect in Malmö as they closed Men’s EHF EURO 2026 group E with a 33:25 victory over Croatia, their 70th win in their EHF EURO history. The clash between the Men's EHF EURO 2022 winners and the 2025 IHF World Championship runners-up lived up to expectations, delivering a high-intensity battle before Sweden pulled clear through a strong defensive performance to secure the win.
Sweden advance to the main round with two points, while Croatia suffered their first defeat of the competition and will start the next phase without points as both teams join Hungary, Iceland, Switzerland and Slovenia in Malmö.
The arena was boiling. This is how we want handball to be. Everybody enjoyed it who were playing, I think, everybody who was in the arena. I really thought it was an amazing game. It’s a nice feeling.
The half-time it was minus four, and we expected we should go back into the game, but it went the other way. A lot of beginners’ mistakes, I think we made, and that was because in that time when we also lost a man, two men, we weren’t really the team that we wanted to be.