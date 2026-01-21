Sweden stay perfect against Croatia and win group E

Sweden stay perfect against Croatia and win group E

ER 2842 (1)
EHF / Danijela Vekić
21 January 2026, 22:20

Co-hosts Sweden remained perfect in Malmö as they closed Men’s EHF EURO 2026 group E with a 33:25 victory over Croatia, their 70th win in their EHF EURO history. The clash between the Men's EHF EURO 2022 winners and the 2025 IHF World Championship runners-up lived up to expectations, delivering a high-intensity battle before Sweden pulled clear through a strong defensive performance to secure the win.

Sweden advance to the main round with two points, while Croatia suffered their first defeat of the competition and will start the next phase without points as both teams join Hungary, Iceland, Switzerland and Slovenia in Malmö.

GROUP E

SWEDEN VS CROATIA 33:25 (17:13)

H2H: 7-0-6
Top scorers: Eric Johansson 5/8, Nikola Roganović 5/8 (SWE); Zvonimir Srna 7/10 (CRO)
Goalkeeper saves: Andreas Palicka 9/20, Mikael Appelgren 5/18 (SWE); Dominik Kuzmanović 8/30, Matej Mandić 4/13 (CRO)
POTM presented by Grundfos: Andreas Palicka (SWE)

  • a low-scoring opening five minutes saw goalkeepers Mikael Appelgren and Dominik Kuzmanovic at 60 and 50 per cent save efficiency, respectively
  • it took until the sixth minute for Croatia to score, when Zlatko Raužan finally broke through; the teams were then tied until the 15th minute
  • the co-hosts grabbed a three-goal lead (8:5), prompting a Croatian timeout. The new Croatian strategy worked for a short time with Zvonimir Srna pulling the strings to narrow the gap, but Sweden soon restored their lead and went to the break with four up
  • a blistering start to the second half saw Sweden make a 4:1 run with Andreas Palicka picking up from Mikael Appelgren, giving the team in yellow a 22:14 lead just seven minutes in
  • Croatia's goalless stretch went for eight minutes, after which they failed to find their footing again, with their defence not working as usual
  • Sweden also beat Croatia almost exactly 15 years ago (23 January 2011) in the Malmö Arena, 29:25 at the 2011 IHF World Championship

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

Sweden end the group phase on a high

Sweden and Croatia share a long and rich rivalry, stretching back to their first meeting at the inaugural Men's EHF EURO in 1994. Including this encounter, the two sides have now faced each other 13 times, with five of those matches coming at the EHF EURO. Prior to this contest, both teams held two wins apiece at the European championship.

For Croatia, one of the most painful defeats came in 2018, when Sweden beat the hosts 35:31 in front of a sold-out Spaladium Arena in Split, effectively ending Croatia's medal hopes. Sweden went on to reach the final, while Croatia finished fifth. That match also closed the group phase — just like this encounter in Malmö.

Several players involved back then were once again part of this match: for Sweden, goalkeeper Andreas Palicka and Mikael Appelgren, alongside Max Darj, Hampus Wanne, Albin Lagergren and Jim Gottfridsson, and for Croatia Luka Cindrić and Marko Mamić.

Albin Lagergren was then the top scorer with six goals, and he remains impressive at the age of 33. His four goals helped Sweden extend their dominance over Croatia to 12 years, with Croatia's last victory dating back to 2014.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

Euro26 Sweden Vs Croatia R1JC7845 JC
The arena was boiling. This is how we want handball to be. Everybody enjoyed it who were playing, I think, everybody who was in the arena. I really thought it was an amazing game. It’s a nice feeling.
Michael Apelgren
Head coach, Sweden
Euro26 Sweden Vs Croatia JC4 9604 JC
The half-time it was minus four, and we expected we should go back into the game, but it went the other way. A lot of beginners’ mistakes, I think we made, and that was because in that time when we also lost a man, two men, we weren’t really the team that we wanted to be.
Dominik Kuzmanović
Goalkeeper, Croatia
Euro26 Sweden Vs Croatia R1JC7965 JC
Jozo Cabraja/kolektiff
Euro26 Sweden Vs Croatia R1JC8033 JC
Jozo Cabraja/kolektiff
Euro26 Netherlands Vs Georgia R1JC8420 JC
Jozo Cabraja/kolektiff
Euro26 Netherlands Vs Georgia R1JC8353 JC
Jozo Cabraja/kolektiff
Euro26 Netherlands Vs Georgia R1JC8528 JC
Jozo Cabraja/kolektiff
Euro26 Netherlands Vs Georgia R1JC8263 JC
Jozo Cabraja/kolektiff
Euro26 Netherlands Vs Georgia R1JC8305 JC
Jozo Cabraja/kolektiff
Euro26 Netherlands Vs Georgia R1JC9083 JC
Jozo Cabraja/kolektiff
Euro26 Netherlands Vs Georgia R1JC9190 JC
Jozo Cabraja/kolektiff
Euro26 Netherlands Vs Georgia R1JC8650 JC
Jozo Cabraja/kolektiff
Euro26 Netherlands Vs Georgia R1JC8994 JC
Jozo Cabraja/kolektiff

Photos © kolektiff images

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

Euro26 Netherlands Vs Georgia R1JC5383 JC
Previous Article Netherlands edge Georgia to end EHF EURO on a high
Euro26 Sweden Vs Croatia R1JC8251 JC
Next Article Summary: Sweden claim victory in final preliminary round match

Latest news

More News