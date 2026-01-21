Top scorers shine again

The Netherlands finished their fourth EHF EURO on a high, beating Georgia after a strong second half performance. Georgia, who made the handball world talk about their progress, will therefore leave their second participation without a win. Still, both sides can be proud of their teams with particular individuals stepping into the spotlight.

As throughout the tournament, the attacking power once again fell on one of the leading figures for each side. For the Netherlands, Rutger ten Velde continued to set the tone, finishing his EHF EURO 2026 campaign as the Dutch top scorer with 24 goals, just as he was at the previous championship when he scored 45 where the Netherlands reached the main round. Not only that, he became the Netherlands’ all-time top scorer at the European championship with an overall tally of 81 career goals.

Georgia once again looked to Giorgi Tskhovrebadze, who also concluded this EHF EURO as his team's most reliable attacking option with 29 goals, building on the 21 he netted at the last EURO.