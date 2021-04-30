Sweden win the group, Montenegro can still hope

If Montenegro had won their home match on Friday night against Sweden, they would have booked their ticket for the EHF EURO already – but the Balkan side were far away from this victory, losing 22:34.

However, they can still reach the EHF EURO 2022 if they at least tie with Romania on Sunday.

GROUP 8

Montenegro vs Sweden 22:34 (15:19)

Sweden have won five from five matches – and could set a new EHF EURO qualification record, as for the 2012 event they took 11 points from six matches, which is currently their best result

in contrast to 2012, when they eliminated Sweden in the play-offs for the World Championship 2013 in Spain, Montenegro were outclassed, with a far bigger gap than the first leg loss of 24:27

with 16 saves (42 per cent efficiency), Swedish goalkeeper Mikael Aggefors was crucial for the Swedish victory, conceding only seven goals after the break

in attack, Sweden’s left wing Hampus Wanne was on fire, scoring 11 goals from 12 attempts

experienced left back Vasko Sevaljevic, now playing for Vardar, was the best Montenegrin scorer with six strikes

Romania, Montenegro or Kosovo?

Beyond the already-qualified Swedish side, all the remaining teams still have the chance to proceed from group 8.

If Montenegro beat Romania, they finish second – and if Romania and Kosovo are equal in points, Kosovo are third.

If Romania beat Montenegro and Kosovo beat Sweden, Kosovo are through and Romania are third. If Romania and Kosovo do not win, Romania are qualified and Montenegro are third, but without a chance to finish among the four best third teams.