Which third-ranked teams will qualify?

With the Men’s EHF EURO 2022 qualifiers ending this weekend, it is time to get out the calculators.

All winners and runners-up in the eight groups know for sure that they will travel to Hungary and Slovakia in January next year.

For the teams that finish their group in third, things are less straightforward.

The four best of those third-ranked teams will also qualify for the EHF EURO. But what do teams need to be among those ‘four best’?

With 17 qualifiers left to play (two on Friday, 15 on Sunday), 12 of the 20 available spots are occupied: Serbia, France (both from group 1), Germany (group 2), Russia (group 3), Portugal, Iceland (group 4), Slovenia (group 5), Norway, Belarus (group 6), Denmark, North Macedonia (group 7) and Sweden (group 8) will join co-hosts Hungary and Slovakia as well as 2020 champions Spain and runners-up Croatia at the finals tournament.

So eight spots in total are still open, including the four for the best-ranked third-teams.

Only results against top-two teams in group count

How does this third-place ranking work? Important is that only the results against the top-two teams from the respective group count. The results against the fourth-ranked team play no role in this calculation.

In this ranking of third-place teams, the four teams with the highest number of points qualify; teams with the same number of points will be ranked based on goal difference.

Ahead of Friday’s matches - Faroe Islands vs Czech Republic in group 3 and Montenegro vs Sweden in group 8 - the situation per group is as follows:

Group 1

Greece are confirmed as third-ranked team but, with zero points from their duels with Serbia and France, cannot finish among the four best third-ranked teams.

Group 2

Austria and Bosnia and Herzegovina, each on four points, play a direct duel on Sunday for second place. Bosnia won the reverse fixture 27:21 and will qualify as the second-ranked team if they get at least a draw. If Bosnia lose, they will have two points for the ranking of third-place teams. If Austria do not win, they are out of the race, as they would not be able to finish among the four best third-ranked teams.

Group 3

One of the tickets for the best third-ranked teams will likely go to this group. If Czech Republic win at Faroe Island on Friday, they could even afford to lose by one goal against Ukraine and still finish in second place. In that scenario, Ukraine would finish third with three points following their earlier draw with group winners Russia. If Czech Republic do not beat Faroe Islands on Friday, they will need at least a draw against Ukraine on Sunday to finish second. If the Czech Republic lose both their matches, Ukraine take second place and Czech Republic third – with three points.

Group 4

Lithuania will finish third in this group and, after beating Iceland on Thursday, can further boost their chances of qualifying if they get a point – or two – from already qualified Portugal. But if they lose against Portugal, they remain on two points with an unfavourable goal difference (currently -22).

Group 5

Similar to group 3, group 5 is likely to pick up one of the tickets for a best third-ranked team. Slovenia are guaranteed to finish first or second and play already-eliminated Turkey in their last match. At the same time, Netherlands (seven points) and Poland (six) go head-to-head for one of the top spots in group 5. In case of a draw, Netherlands qualify directly and Poland finish third with three points. If Poland win, they advance and Netherlands finish third with three points. If Netherlands win, they are through and Poland are third, with just two points.

Group 6

Neither Italy, nor Latvia have a chance to get one of the third-place tickets, because of their poor goal difference.

Group 7

Switzerland are guaranteed to finish third but must win as big as possible at already-qualified North Macedonia and hope for all their rivals on two points in the third-place teams standings to lose their respective matches. Currently Switzerland are on zero points with a goal difference of -8.

Group 8

If Montenegro beat Sweden tonight, they are qualified. In case of a draw, Montenegro need one more point against Romania on Sunday. If they lose, Montenegro remain one point ahead of Romania and Kosovo. If Montenegro lose tonight, and Romania and Kosovo (at Sweden) win on Sunday, Kosovo finish second as they win the direct comparison with Romania. In that case, Romania would not qualify, with just one point for the third-place teams ranking. If Montenegro lose tonight and have a draw with Romania on Sunday, Romania will finish on four points, and on one point for the third-place teams ranking. If Sweden win both matches, a draw against Romania is enough for Montenegro to finish second. If Sweden win both matches and Romania win on Sunday, Romania are through and Montenegro are out, as it would leave them with zero points in the standings for the third-ranked teams.