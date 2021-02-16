VZ6 0367E
EHF European League

TATRAN Presov collects first victory

EHF / Tiago Nogueira16 February 2021, 22:34

After losing their six previous matches in Group B, TATRAN Presov collected the first triumph in Group B against Sporting CP (24:21).
But this result still leaves Presov on the bottom of the group with two points, while Sporting CP are fourth with three victories and six points.

GROUP B
TATRAN Presov (SVK) vs Sporting CP (POR) 24:21 (12:13)

• TATRAN Presov reached the first win in Group B of the EHF European League
• Marcos Colodeti (Presov) collected nine saves during the game
• Pavel Caballero scores six goals for Presov; Pedro Valdés five for Sporting
• This is the third defeat for Sporting CP in Group B but the lions continues in fourth place

The Cuban influence (again)

As in the previous game, Presov's Pavel Caballero and Sporting's Pedro Valdés both hail from Cuba and both made an impression on the match. Left-back Valdés scored five times from eight attempts on goal, while left wing Caballero netted six times from seven shots. However, Pavel Caballero was happier tonight and TATRAN Presov stamped the first triumph in the EHF European League.

Congratulations to my players, they deserve all the praise. After everything we have been through, this is a huge reward. This team showed a real character backed up with a great performance of Marcos in the goal. We have a short roster, injuries, many problems and this win is very important for us.
Slavko Goluža
Head Coach, TATRAN Presov
