TATRAN Presov were the first club to earn a place in the EHF European Cup Men Last 16 after winning the double-header against Afturelding on home court.

Presov announced their intentions early in the tie by recording a 27:24 win in the first leg before finishing the job with a 28:25 victory in the second leg. Slovakian left back Lukáš Urban was the tie's top scorer with 13 goals over the two legs.