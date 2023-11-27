Veszprém, Barça clash in MOTW; Kiel aim to defend group A lead

In round 9 of the group phase this week, Telekom Veszprém HC can become the second team to secure their place in the knockout stage of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League. In the Match of the Week, Veszprém play against the team that booked their ticket already last week: Barça.

Over in group A, no team can lock up a knockout spot already this week as the top six are separated by just two points. However, THW Kiel will be eager to defend their top position when hosting Paris-Saint Germain Handball.