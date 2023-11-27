Veszprém, Barça clash in MOTW; Kiel aim to defend group A lead
In round 9 of the group phase this week, Telekom Veszprém HC can become the second team to secure their place in the knockout stage of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League. In the Match of the Week, Veszprém play against the team that booked their ticket already last week: Barça.
Over in group A, no team can lock up a knockout spot already this week as the top six are separated by just two points. However, THW Kiel will be eager to defend their top position when hosting Paris-Saint Germain Handball.
GROUP A
HC Zagreb (CRO) vs OTP Bank - Pick Szeged (HUN)
Wednesday 29 November, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV
- Zagreb are seventh in the group with six points, Szeged are sixth with nine points
- Szeged have been undefeated since round 4, with three wins and a draw
- Zagreb lost in Kielce last week: 28:24
- Zagreb have the strongest defence of all 16 teams in the group phase so far, conceding 210 goals in their first eight matches
- Szeged’s Mario Sostaric is the third best scorer of the competition with 51 goals; Timur Dibirov has netted 35 times for Zagreb so far
- Zagreb had no game in the Croatian league last weekend; Szeged defeated Dabas (38:33) in the Hungarian league
Kolstad Handball (NOR) vs Aalborg Handball (DEN)
Wednesday 29 November, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV
- Kolstad are fourth in the group with nine points, Aalborg are second with 10
- both teams had a draw in round 8 last week: Kolstad in Paris (28:28), Aalborg at home against Kiel (27:27)
- Aalborg won 27:25 when the teams met in the reverse fixture in round 7
- Kolstad have two players in the top 10 goal scorers: Sander Sagosen (50 goals) and Sigvaldi Gudjonsson (49)
- Mikkel Hansen, Aalborg’s best scorer, has netted 42 times
- Kolstad did not play in the Norwegian league last weekend; Aalborg lost their first point in the Danish league: 30:30 in Lemvig
It is always exciting for me to play against a Norwegian team. We had a close game at home and we have seen this season that Kolstad are a tough place to play, beating both Kiel and Paris at home. We have a lot of respect for them, but we need the two points to stay in the top spots of the group.
THW Kiel (GER) vs Paris Saint-Germain Handball (FRA)
Thursday 30 November, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV
- Kiel are top of the group with 11 points; Paris are fifth with nine points
- both teams are coming off a draw in round 8: Kiel in Aalborg (27:27); PSG at home against Kolstad (28:28)
- if PSG do not win Thursday, they would match their longest run in the competition of four straight matches without winning, which previously happened in 1996/97
- PSG line player Kamil Syprzak is the leading scorer of the competition with 53 goals
- in the first confrontation between the two teams this season, THW Kiel won in Paris (34:28)
- last weekend, both teams on their domestic league games: Kiel in Stuttgart (36:31); Paris against Montpellier (31:27)
Industria Kielce (POL) vs HC Eurofarm Pelister (MKD)
Thursday 30 November, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV
- Kielce are third in group A with 10 points – one off the lead; Pelister are waiting for their first point in the group phase
- while Kielce beat Zagreb last week (28:24), Pelister suffered a late 28:27 defeat against Szeged
- Kielce won the first confrontation between the two sides 24:21 in Bitola
- Pelister are the teams with the fewest goals scored so far: 183
- Szymon Sicko is Kielce’s best scorer with 40 goals; Pelister’s Bogdan Radivojevic has netted 27 times so far
- both teams remain leaders in their respective domestic league: Kielce beat Zaglebie (30:24) and Pelister defeated Butel Skopje (32:30)
GROUP B
RK Celje Pivovarna Laško (SLO) vs Orlen Wisla Plock (POL)
Wednesday 29 November, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV
- the two points from their 30:25 win in the first duel with Celje are the only points Plock have collected so far
- Celje sit bottom of the table with zero points; still, both teams can still advance to the play-offs
- in total, Plock have won twice against Celje, including 29:25 in their last away match in Slovenia in 2015
- Celje’s Mitja Janc is third on the top scorers list with 51 goals – 29 more than Plock’s leading scorer, Przemyslaw Krajewski
- Plock took the points against Legionowo last weekend (32:22); Celje did not have a domestic match
GOG (DEN) vs FC Porto (POR)
Wednesday 29 November, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV
- both sides are coming off two losses in rounds 7 and 8: GOG against Magdeburg, Porto against Montpellier
- GOG are on a three-game losing streak, which started in Porto in round 6 (32:31, despite an earlier six-goal lead)
- GOG won both matches when the teams also met in the group phase last season
- the hosts are ranked fifth with eight points, Porto are one position behind with two points less
- GOG have two players among the best nine scorers so far: Emil Madsen (47 goals) and Aaron Mensing (46); Porto’s best scorer is from Denmark: Nikolaj Læsø (35)
- in the Danish league, GOG tied 35:35 with Mors-Thy last Sunday and rank fifth; Porto won against Povoa to remain second in the Portuguese league
MOTW: Telekom Veszprém HC (HUN) vs Barça (ESP)
Thursday 30 November, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV
- the teams share the lead in the group, both 14 points after seven wins
- Veszprém are the only team who managed to beat Barça – 41:36 in Palau Blaugrana in round 6; their only defeat occurred against GOG
- Veszprém have won eight of 26 duels against Barça, who won 17 times; one match ended in a draw
- by beating Plock 32:25 last week, Barça became the first team to qualify for the knockout stage
- Veszprém scored 40 or more goals in the last four of five group matches
- two former Barça players are in Veszprém’s squad: goalkeeper Rodrigo Corrales and line player Ludovic Fabregas; besides Corrales, two more Spanish players are with Veszprém: Ignacio Biosca and Agustín Casado
- both sides have a French international as top scorer: Dika Mem (52) for Barça and Nedim Remili (40) for Veszprém
- the teams had easy domestic wins last weekend: Veszprém beat Komló 40:24, Barça defeated Leon 39:25
SC Magdeburg (GER) vs Montpellier HB (FRA)
Thursday 30 November, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV
- Magdeburg have won their last six matches, including the first duel with Montpellier (28:25), and are ranked third with 12 points
- Montpellier beat Porto twice to climb to the fourth position, four points behind Magdeburg
- both sides won the EHF Champions League twice: Magdeburg in 2002 and 2023; Montpellier in 2003 and 2018
- Montpellier lost three of four duels against Magdeburg
- two Swedish players are Montpellier’s leading scorers: Sebastian Karlsson with 47 goals and Lukas Pellas with 33; Icelandic player Ómar Ingi Magnússon is Magdeburg’s best scorer with 40 goals
- Magdeburg defended top position in the German league with a 34:28 win against Balingen; Montpellier lost in the top match in France against PSG: 27:31
