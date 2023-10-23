Teams prepped for EHF European Cup Men round 3 draw

The draw for the EHF European Cup Men round 3 will take place in the EHF office in Vienna at 11:00 CEST on Tuesday 24 October 2023. The draw will be streamed live on Home of Handball YouTube channel.

There will be no country protection with the first team drawn playing the first match at home.

Last season's runners-up, Nærbø IL, were eliminated in round 2 after Afturelding overturned a five-goal deficit from the first leg. Afturelding will be drawn in pot 2 and could face fellow Icelandic sides FH Hafnarfjordur, Valur and IBV Vestmannaeyjar who are all in pot 1.

HCB Karvina had a hugely dramatic route to round 3 with their penalty shoot-out win in Austria over Fivers. The Czech side finds itself in pot 1 along with country fellow SKKP Handball Brno.

Last season's champions Vojvodina ply their trade in the EHF European League Men 2023/24, so RK Metaloplastika Elixir Sabac and HC Dinamo Pancevo have the task of representing Serbia on this stage. HC Dinamo Pancevo had to face huge adversity en route to round 3 having come from behind in round 2 against Dutch outfit HV KRAS/Volendam. A huge second leg saw them take a five-goal win away from home and put their name in the pot.

EHF European Cup Men round 3

POT 1

HC Linz AG (AUT)

RK Sloboda (BIH)

MRK Sesvete (CRO)

HCB Karvina CZE)

SKKP Handball Brno (CZE)

VIF (FAR)

Olympiacos SFP (GRE)

FH Hafnarfjordur (ISL)

IBV Vestmannaeyjar (ISL)

Valur (ISL)

Runar Sandefjord (NOR)

CS Minaur Baia Mare (ROU)

MRK Krka (SLO)

RK Metaloplastika Elixir Sabac (SRB)

BSV Bern (SUI)

Tatran Presov (SVK)

POT 2

Bregenz Handball (AUT)

Förthof UHK Krems (AUT)

HC Vise BM (BEL)

Sezoens Achilles Bocholt (BEL)

RK Vogošca (BIH)

Rukometni klub Leotar (BIH)

MRK Trogir (CRO)

BK-46 (FIN)

FTC-Green Collect (HUN)

Afturelding (ISL)

SSV Brixen (ITA)

CSA Steaua Bucuresti (ROU)

HC Dinamo Pancevo (SRB)

Besiktas Safi Cimento (TUR)

Spor Toto SK (TUR)

HC Motor (UKR)

The dates for both legs are set for 25/26 November and 02/03 December 2023 respectively.