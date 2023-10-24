“I know we can compete with a club like Dinamo Bucarest” 

The first game in Berlin proved Iosu Goni Leoz right. Despite missing a few key players due to injuries, Chambéry only lost by two (24:22). And kept all their hopes alive ahead of the following rounds. “Before the game, I probably would have signed for such a result, but afterward, there was some disappointment. We were able to show some exciting stuff, but we still fell short,” explained the Spanish player, who scored four in the German capital city.

Times are hard for Chambéry anyway, with both left-handers Gustavo Rodrigues and Alexandre Tritta out injured and Nikoloz Kalandadze, who suffered a torn ACL at the start of the season. But while some would try to use such bad luck as an excuse for some disappointing results, Goni Leoz is definitely not one of them: “We have to adapt and deliver the best we can in those conditions. We have the solutions within the team; I’m sure of that.”

While, on some occasions, Chambéry have been able to deliver some blinding performances, in some others, things have been a little bit less rosy. “What I would like to see against Dinamo is the same level of defence that we showed in Berlin because we know that against players like Luka Cindric, if you don’t defend at the highest level, you will not be able to compete,” said the EHF EURO 2018 and 2020 winner with Spain. “We will be able to achieve things if we remain together as a team and not try to do our own thing when things don't go our way.”

Photos: Kevin Domas