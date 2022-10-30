Teams stamp their names on round 3 spots 

Two Austrian sides, HC Fivers WAT Margareten and Förthof UHK Krems, are among them, as both won the double-headers played at home.

Margareten lost to the Icelandic team KA on Friday, 30:29, but took a 30:26 revenge on the next day to win 59:56 on aggregate. In turn, Krems won both legs against Greek rivals A.E.S.H.Pylea on Saturday and Sunday, 68:55

in the only national derby in round 2, Pölva Serviti eliminated fellow Estonian team Viljandi HC, 60:54 on aggregate

BK-46 (FIN), HB Red Boys Differdange (LUX), RC Gracanica (BIH) and HC Vise BM (BEL) are also through after their victories in double-headers

Swedish team Alingsås HK beat their Turkish opponents Beykoz BLD SK 32:28, with the second leg to be played on Monday 31 October

six more double-headers as well as 18 second-leg games will be played next weekend, from 4 to 6 November

Nærbø and AEK claim home victories

Two most recent winners of the EHF European Cup Men played their first-leg matches at home, and both won – but they still cannot be sure of progression.

Reigning champions Nærbø IL started their title defence with a narrow 29:28 win against RK Slovenj Gradec, and the Norwegian team will face a hard time next Saturday in Slovenia. And the 2021 winners AEK Athens HK from Greece have a bigger cushion after a 25:20 home victory against Drenth Group Hurry-Up, yet the Dutch side will hope to hit back at home.