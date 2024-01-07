Teams test form in pre-EURO friendly games

Denmark and Norway draw in Golden League

France and Denmark are both hosting Golden League tournaments this week, and perhaps the most intriguing result so far was the 27:27 draw in Denmark between the hosts and Norway. Norway were missing key players Gøran Johannessen and Magnus Rød, who are being rested ahead of the EURO, but still managed to pull back a draw after Denmark held a five-goal lead in the closing stages. Denmark beat Egypt 34:31 and Norway beat the Netherlands 38:35 in their other games, while the Netherlands also lost 28:30 to Egypt. In France, the hosts are undefeated in a tournament also featuring Tunisia, Brazil and Bahrain.