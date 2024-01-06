Krim

LIVE BLOG: Krim take last minute win; Györ stay unbeaten

06 January 2024, 15:00

EHF Champions League Women 2023/24 returns for round 9 this weekend, after nine weeks during which France celebrated winning the 2023 IHF Women’s World Championship. Four matches are scheduled each day, as Match of the Week travels to Denmark on Sunday for the clash between Ikast Handbold and FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria, starting at 14:00 CET.

  • round 9 of the EHF Champions League Women 2023/24
  • Ikast Handbold get their second chance against FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria in Sunday’s MOTW (14:00 CET), after the Hungarian side won narrowly in their first encounter (37:36)
  • Györ continue their perfect journey after a 39:20 win against Sävehof; Esbjerg celebrate a 32:26 victory against Lubin
  • DVSC lose in France against Brest (38:28), while Krim get a last minute win at home (25:24)
  • the remaining four matches of the round are scheduled for Sunday
  • all games are live on EHFTV (geo-restrictions may apply); group standings are available here
  • Iulia Burnei reporting on Saturday; all photos courtesy of the home teams

SATURDAY, JANUARY 6

20:45

We’re wrapping up the first day of EHF Champions League matches this year. Don’t forget that four more matches await on Sunday, including the MOTW between Ikast Handbold and FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria (14:00 CET). Our live blog will be up and running as usual, so make sure to come back tomorrow!

Until then, find out more insights by taking a look at the day review for Saturday. Have a great night!

20240106 ETO Savehof 5 Celebrate
EHF Champions League

Group leaders Györ and Esbjerg start 2024 with home wins

DAY REVIEW: Györ extended their winning run, while Esbjerg, Brest and Krim also claimed victories on Saturday

yesterday

20:14

It's been an intense first day of round 9, so let's have a quick recap of what happened.

Favourites Győr and Esbjerg consolidated their positions at the top of their groups. Even though the Danish team couldn't rely on Kathrine Heindahl after her injury at the 2023 IHF Women's World Championship, Henny Reistad, Live Rushfeldt and Kristine Breistøl showed off their skills in attack to secure a win. Unfortunately, Sävehof and Lubin's chase for their first points in the competition isn't over yet.

As far as the later games are concerned, after keeping the lead most of the match, Rapid cracked under pressure and lost against Krim. For now, Rapid sits seventh in the group B standings, still hoping to get their hands on a ticket to the play-offs.

Brest Bretagne grabbed two well-deserved points today and celebrated their 40th win in the EHF Champions League.

19:49

Today's EHF Champions League games didn't disappoint! Check out a few pictures from our evening matches.

Krim Mercator Ljubljana Vs CS Rapid Bucuresti MAL9237 AM
I94A0418
Krim Mercator Ljubljana Vs CS Rapid Bucuresti NT30639 NT
I94A0284
Krim Mercator Ljubljana Vs CS Rapid Bucuresti MAL9401 AM
19:33 | FULL-TIME

BREST BRETAGNE HANDBALL – DVSC SCHAEFFLER 38:28 (19:14)

The French team gets to celebrate with their fans after an impressive win against DVSC. It wasn't exactly the Hungarians' best day, while Brest had a wonderful performance both in the offence and defence, managing to increase the gap in the second half.

19:26 | FULL-TIME

KRIM MERCATOR LJUBLJANA – CS RAPID BUCURESTI 25:24 (11:12)

A nail-biting finish in Slovenia! 90 seconds before the end of the game, Rapid were one-goal ahead of Krim, but the hosts managed to score through Itana Grbic and level the match. The Romanians missed their last attack and Jovanka Radicevic scored the final goal to bring two important points to her team.


19:18

Heading into the final ten minutes of the game, Brest keep up the same pace and have a comfortable lead (32:21). Alexandrina Barbosa's great performance continues, having netted nine times.

In Slovenia the atmosphere is getting more intense, with only four minutes left.


19:14

David Ginesta Montes' decision to put Denisa Sandru between the posts has proven to be beneficial for the team, as the Romanian goalkeeper has a 42 per cent save efficiency at the moment. In addition, Dorina Korsós has been in great form, with seven goals scored from just as many shots. But the Romanian team isn't able to maintain the gap and Krim quickly recover everytime. It's 22:22.

19:03

Despite a few key saves from Denisa Sandru in the last few minutes, Krim stay one goal behind Rapid (19:18). Meanwhile, Brest have almost doubled the difference they had at the break (26:15), as DVSC continue to struggle.

18:50

The game in Slovenia restarts and Rapid have the first chance in the attack, but they don't manage to net this time. Krim take advantage of their opponents' error and get the score to 12:12.

In France the players are warming up for the second half.

18:38 | HALF-TIME

BREST BRETAGNE HANDBALL – DVSC SCHAEFFLER 19:14

Brest increase their gap to five goals after Audrey Dembélé scores in the last ten seconds. Can the Hungarian side turn the match in their favour after the break?

18:34 | HALF-TIME

KRIM MERCATOR LJUBLJANA – CS RAPID BUCURESTI 11:12

Not the first half Krim wished for. The Slovenians hope to end their three-game losing streak, but they haven't been able to get into a steady rhythm so far this evening. In their first encounter, Rapid celebrated a win, which is also the aim for today. With only a one goal difference at the break, everything is possible in the second half.

18:28

This is some great teamwork from Valeriia Maslova and Pauletta Foppa! Both managed to net two times in the game, but Alexandrina Barbosa leads the French attack with five goals. As it stands, both Brest and Rapid are two goals ahead, with just a few minutes left on the clock.

18:24

Ten minutes left in the first half and the clash in Slovenia stays close. The Romanians have been keeping their one-goal advantage for a while, currently leading 9:8.

DVSC are struggling to reduce the goal difference to Brest, who take advantage of every opportunity and are two goals ahead (12:10).

18:13

Rapid look motivated in the first minutes of the game and have a slight advantage against their hosts (4:3). Ten minutes have already passed in France, where Brest are two goals ahead (7:5).

18:03

The games are on and guests DVSC and Rapid are the first ones to score!

17:55

Seven seems to be the number of the evening, as all four teams that play at 18:00 CET have managed to grab seven points in eight games. It will be an interesting fight between Brest and DVSC, as the French only managed to get one point on home ground, while the visitors’ away form hasn’t been spectacular. In group B, every point counts as Vipers, Krim, FTC and Rapid are tied with three wins, one draw and four losses each.

Audrey Dembélé, left back, Brest Bretagne Handball: “We’re looking forward to resuming the competition, it’s been a long time since we have played in an official match. We have prepared and we have studied the meeting well. We are ready to take our revenge. It’s important for us to start the year off well.”

David Ginesta Montes, head coach, CS Rapid Bucuresti: "The match against Krim will be very tough, more difficult than the one at home. However, we have to continue with the fighting spirit that we showed in the last games before the World Championship. We will try our best to come back with two points from Slovenia."

17:48

Brest Bretagne and DVSC are tied in the group A standings and are placed fifth and sixth at the moment. The Hungarian team won 31:24 in their first encounter. Can Pablo Morel's players get their revenge?


17:37

With less than half an hour left until the next matches, here are some of the best snapshots from Hungary and Denmark!

20240106 ETO Savehof 5 Celebrate
20240106 Team Esbjerg MKS Zaglebie Lubin 16 Zima
20240106 Team Esbjerg MKS Zaglebie Lubin 21 Szarková
20240106 ETO Savehof 27
20240106 Team Esbjerg MKS Zaglebie Lubin Coach Jensen
17:25 | FULL-TIME

GYÖRI AUDI ETO KC – IK SÄVEHOF 39:20 (19:7)

TEAM ESBJERG – MKS ZAGLEBIE LUBIN 32:26 (19:11)

17:19

As our first matches of the day are getting close to the end, let's take a look at some numbers.

The MVP of the 2023 IHF Women's World Championship, Henny Reistad, shines today with six goals for Esbjerg, being the main goalscorer of the team. For Lubin, Daria Michalak and Jovana Milojevic have both put on a great show today, netting seven and five times, respectively.

In the meantime, 14 of Györ's players have scored at least once.

17:09

A mix of good defence and strong attacking skills keeps Györ 13 goals ahead Sävehof (29:16). Just watch these quick moves by Estelle Nze Minko!


16:59

Almost ten minutes into the second half and the hosts still manage to keep a significant advantage against their visitors. Lubin can't seem to find the right solution to get past Esbjerg's defence, despite Daria Michalak's best efforts, who leads the attack with four goals.

The Hungarians are just one step closer to a nine-game streak, as they lead 26:15.

16:48

We're just a few moments away from the second half!

16:35 | HALF-TIME

GYÖRI AUDI ETO KC – IK SÄVEHOF 19:7

TEAM ESBJERG – MKS ZAGLEBIE LUBIN 19:11

16:30

In case you needed more proof of Kristine Breistøl's amazing skills...


16:26

Silje Solberg-Oesthassel has been a wall in defence for Györ, saving nine times out of 15 shots (60 per cent efficiency). Her team now is eight goals ahead (14:6), with just as much minutes left on the clock.

In Denmark, Esbjerg have picked up the pace and lead 15:7 with the help of Kristine Breistøl, who scored four times so far. No wonder she is currently the top scorer of the competition!

16:14

The Danish fans keep cheering for their team, while Esbjerg fight to increase the difference to Lubin. The hosts have a two-goal advantage after almost 13 minutes (7:5). Their seventh goal in the match means that Esbjerg have officially reached the 2,500-goal milestone in the EHF Champions League!

The match seems more relaxed for Györ, currently leading 8:2.

16:07

It's been a slow start for the guests in Hungary, as Sävehof had to wait for five minutes to score their first goal. Meanwhile, Györ have already established a five-goal gap (6:1), which is why Jesper Östlund asked for a timeout.

16:00

The games are underway! Sävehof and Esbjerg have first possession.

15:55

Five minutes to go!

15:48

As we’re getting closer to the first games of the round, make sure to check out the full schedule and tune in to EHFTV to follow the action live (geo-restrictions may apply).

There are two milestones that we are looking forward to today. Esbjerg’s seventh goal in the match will be their 2,500th in the EHF Champions League, while Brest Bretagne hope to get their 40th win in the competition, as they welcome DVSC in Brest Arena.

 

 

15:33

Both Györ and Esbjerg are leaders in their respective groups and begin the new year with lots of confidence. While Györ’s form has been nothing short of impressive, the Danish side has proven that they have a very strong team on which they can count this season. Seven of their players won medals at the 2023 IHF Women’s World Championship with Norway and Denmark. Let’s see what the teams had to say.

Amalie Milling, goalkeeper, Team Esbjerg: "We expect Zaglebie Lubin to come with a lot of energy. They want to prove themselves, so they will give their all to win. That is why we need to be focused all 60 minutes and minimize the amount of errors, in order to win the game."

Emilie Hovden, right wing, Győri Audi ETO KC: “I am happy to be back in the EHF Champions League. I think we will have a good match against Sävehof now. If you look at the matches we played against them in the autumn, I can say that we have improved a lot. We didn't show our best form then. I think we will be much better now.”

15:20

This weekend will definitely be an exciting one, as Györ are fighting to keep their perfect winning record intact, being the only team in this situation. It will be a difficult day for DVSC and Rapid, who seek to grab more points in away games: against Brest Bretagne and Krim, respectively. In case you need to refresh your memory about what has happened in the EHF Champions League Women until now and what we expect from this weekend, our EHF journalist Adrian Costeiu has prepared a preview for you.

20231028 OZSE6860 (1)
EHF Champions League

2024 to start with a bang in the EHF Champions League Women

ROUND PREVIEW: After a two-months break, the premium European competition is back with a bang with eight exciting clashes, ready to provide…

2 days ago

15:10

Hello everyone and welcome to a new year that’s expected to put on great handball shows for all fans! We’re resuming the EHF Champions League Women 2023/24 after an almost two-month break. The teams are more motivated than ever, hoping to grab two more points in their first encounters of the year. Round 9 starts with four matches on Saturday, so make sure to stay updated with all the action that’s happening today!

