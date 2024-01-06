The French team gets to celebrate with their fans after an impressive win against DVSC. It wasn't exactly the Hungarians' best day, while Brest had a wonderful performance both in the offence and defence, managing to increase the gap in the second half.

19:26 | FULL-TIME

A nail-biting finish in Slovenia! 90 seconds before the end of the game, Rapid were one-goal ahead of Krim, but the hosts managed to score through Itana Grbic and level the match. The Romanians missed their last attack and Jovanka Radicevic scored the final goal to bring two important points to her team.

RESULT: Krim Mercator Ljubljana can celebrate a win over CS Rapid Bucuresti (25:24) after Jovanka Radicevic's goal in the last seconds of the match.🤯🎉#ehfcl #clw #daretorise pic.twitter.com/rUp9798sqH — EHF Champions League (@ehfcl) January 6, 2024



19:18

Heading into the final ten minutes of the game, Brest keep up the same pace and have a comfortable lead (32:21). Alexandrina Barbosa's great performance continues, having netted nine times.

In Slovenia the atmosphere is getting more intense, with only four minutes left.



19:14

David Ginesta Montes' decision to put Denisa Sandru between the posts has proven to be beneficial for the team, as the Romanian goalkeeper has a 42 per cent save efficiency at the moment. In addition, Dorina Korsós has been in great form, with seven goals scored from just as many shots. But the Romanian team isn't able to maintain the gap and Krim quickly recover everytime. It's 22:22.

19:03

Despite a few key saves from Denisa Sandru in the last few minutes, Krim stay one goal behind Rapid (19:18). Meanwhile, Brest have almost doubled the difference they had at the break (26:15), as DVSC continue to struggle.

18:50

The game in Slovenia restarts and Rapid have the first chance in the attack, but they don't manage to net this time. Krim take advantage of their opponents' error and get the score to 12:12.

In France the players are warming up for the second half.

Brest increase their gap to five goals after Audrey Dembélé scores in the last ten seconds. Can the Hungarian side turn the match in their favour after the break?

18:34 | HALF-TIME

Not the first half Krim wished for. The Slovenians hope to end their three-game losing streak, but they haven't been able to get into a steady rhythm so far this evening. In their first encounter, Rapid celebrated a win, which is also the aim for today. With only a one goal difference at the break, everything is possible in the second half.

18:28

This is some great teamwork from Valeriia Maslova and Pauletta Foppa! Both managed to net two times in the game, but Alexandrina Barbosa leads the French attack with five goals. As it stands, both Brest and Rapid are two goals ahead, with just a few minutes left on the clock.

18:24

Ten minutes left in the first half and the clash in Slovenia stays close. The Romanians have been keeping their one-goal advantage for a while, currently leading 9:8.

DVSC are struggling to reduce the goal difference to Brest, who take advantage of every opportunity and are two goals ahead (12:10).

18:13

Rapid look motivated in the first minutes of the game and have a slight advantage against their hosts (4:3). Ten minutes have already passed in France, where Brest are two goals ahead (7:5).

18:03

The games are on and guests DVSC and Rapid are the first ones to score!

17:55

Seven seems to be the number of the evening, as all four teams that play at 18:00 CET have managed to grab seven points in eight games. It will be an interesting fight between Brest and DVSC, as the French only managed to get one point on home ground, while the visitors’ away form hasn’t been spectacular. In group B, every point counts as Vipers, Krim, FTC and Rapid are tied with three wins, one draw and four losses each.

Audrey Dembélé, left back, Brest Bretagne Handball: “We’re looking forward to resuming the competition, it’s been a long time since we have played in an official match. We have prepared and we have studied the meeting well. We are ready to take our revenge. It’s important for us to start the year off well.”

David Ginesta Montes, head coach, CS Rapid Bucuresti: "The match against Krim will be very tough, more difficult than the one at home. However, we have to continue with the fighting spirit that we showed in the last games before the World Championship. We will try our best to come back with two points from Slovenia."

17:48

Brest Bretagne and DVSC are tied in the group A standings and are placed fifth and sixth at the moment. The Hungarian team won 31:24 in their first encounter. Can Pablo Morel's players get their revenge?

À 18 heures, le Brest Bretagne Handball affrontera le DVSC Kézilabda pour la neuvième journée de l’@ehfcl. 😉



Et voici les 16 Rebelles retenues par le coach Pablo Morel 👀🗒



Le groupe vous est présenté par notre partenaire @Velozen_ 🤝#ehfcl pic.twitter.com/6MVrouEjRX — BBH officiel (@BBH_Officiel) January 6, 2024



17:37

With less than half an hour left until the next matches, here are some of the best snapshots from Hungary and Denmark!