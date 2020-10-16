THC and Molde hope to finish the job

The inaugural season of the European League Women, the new second-tier continental club competition, will continue this weekend with four matches remaining in qualification round 2.

Following their confident victories last week, Thüringer HC and Molde HK Elite hope to finish the job in their respective second-leg matches, while IUVENTA Michalovce and Paris 92 will play a double header.

Michalovce and Paris agreed to play both matches in France

in another double header last week, Romania’s H.C.Dunareia Braila defeated Norway’s Tertnes Bergen by one goal on aggregate

THC appear almost certain of a ticket to round 3 following their comfortable 39:24 win at WAT Atzgersdorf

Molde also have a good chance of progressing after a 28:19 home win against Hypo Niederösterreich

the round 2 winners will join 20 other teams in qualification round 3, to be played on 14/15 and 21/22 November

Both round 2 participants from Austria have an extremely challenging task ahead of their second-leg matches. In particular, WAT Atzgersdorf have a mountain to climb at THC after their 15-goal home defeat to the German team. The clash will be streamed live on EHFTV.com.

Four-time EHF Champions League winners Hypo Niederösterreich will now play at home against European debutants Molde HK Elite, but they need to overcome a nine-goal deficit, which will also make their job very difficult.

However, a few of Hypo’s players that missed the game in Norway are likely to return to the court, so that possibly gives the big-name Austrian team some hope. The match will be streamed live on EHFTV.com.