Your chance to design EHF FINAL4 merchandise

Aside from having their design form the basis for merchandise sold at the events in Budapest and Cologne, the winner of the contest will earn some coveted prizes: €1,000 prize money, one merchandise package, and two tickets to either the EHF FINAL4 Women 2025 or the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2025.

In 2024, there were 58 entries in the contest and almost 3,000 votes were received to decide on the winning design.

The winning design may be adapted by EHF Marketing GmbH in order to fit brand guidelines. Entries can be sketches, drawings or designs, with the best making it through to the public vote that will decide the winner.

Find more details and upload your design here

