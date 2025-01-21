Your chance to design EHF FINAL4 merchandise

21 January 2025

For handball fans by handball fans — design to win! For the third year, EHF Marketing GmbH are offering the chance for creative minds worldwide to have their design idea on official merchandise available at the EHF FINAL4 events in May and June this year.

The EHF FINAL4 events are the premiere tournaments in club handball, where the EHF Champions League Women 2024/25 and Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2024/25 titles will be decided, culminating yet another thrilling season across Europe.

As in 2023 and 2024, the featured design will be decided through a contest, with the possibility to upload entries from now, January 21, through to February 21 at 23:59 CET. Entries should be uploaded here. The winning idea will be determined through a public vote. 

Aside from having their design form the basis for merchandise sold at the events in Budapest and Cologne, the winner of the contest will earn some coveted prizes: €1,000 prize money, one merchandise package, and two tickets to either the EHF FINAL4 Women 2025 or the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2025.

In 2024, there were 58 entries in the contest and almost 3,000 votes were received to decide on the winning design.

The winning design may be adapted by EHF Marketing GmbH in order to fit brand guidelines. Entries can be sketches, drawings or designs, with the best making it through to the public vote that will decide the winner. 

Find more details and upload your design here

