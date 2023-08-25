The crazy handball city ready to welcome Europe's elite

The Bitola-based club considerably strengthened the squad over the summer to adequately prepare for the upcoming season, but one of their most important signings may be off the court, as their former player, Branislav Angelovski, was appointed as their new sporting director. The Bitola-born 46-year-old was also part of the title-winning team alongside Jović and Shundovski which lifted the domestic title back in 2005.

"Like every kid growing up in Bitola, I also followed the club's steps playing in the Yugoslav Championship at first. I vividly remember each and every important win and the few defeats which prevented us from being crowned Yugoslavia's champions and then, stopped us from lifting a European trophy. At that moment, everything I dreamt of was to wear the green and white shirt one day. That motivation and desire helped me become player of the squad I supported as a kid.

"Our last title was won 18 years ago and how the time passed by, we all thought winning a new one was a distant reality, but in the end, we succeeded last season with Jović as well as Shundovski at the helm and lifted the title. The whole squad played as one and together with our loyal fans we did it, and Bitola witnessed the winning of another historic success. Hopefully, this is just the start of what is to come in the near future!" says Branislav Angelovski.

Additionally, the squad has a new captain as the experienced Zharko Peshevski took over the armband from the departing Mirko Radović and the Macedonian line player is determined for his new teammates to help the existing ones in representing the club in the best possible way. The newcomers include Khalifa Ghedbane (CS Dinamo București), Andreas Johann Nielsen (Mors-Thy), Nejc Cehte (GOG), Emilijan Gjorgovski (HC Eurofarm Pelister 2), Uroš Borzaš (Elverum), Pavle Petrović (HC Eurofarm Pelister 2) and Domen Tajnik (RK Gorenje Velenje).

"We are going through super-difficult preparations. We will have to prepare as much as possible to be ready for the EHF Champions League and all the challenges. All newcomers are welcome and well received from the start. By body language, everyone shows that they are eager to prove themselves. I believe that we have a successful season coming up, with a lot of fun, and I believe that it will be remembered in history," Peshevski explains.