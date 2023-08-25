The crazy handball city ready to welcome Europe's elite
If you decide to take a stroll down the always-busy pedestrian street called Shirok Sokak in Bitola, you are going to notice immediately that the mood of the locals is significantly improved. And the reason is a very simple one, but an extremely important one for them. HC Eurofarm Pelister won the Macedonian Super League title after 18 long years and thus, secured a place in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League.
The Green and Whites are set to take part among the Europe's elite for the first time since 2005/06 - their foray into the competition in 2019/20 was only within the old second tier groups C and D format - as the citizens of the City of Consuls are optimistic that the tide has finally turned, and their time is now.
But, who would have thought that the answer to breaking HC Vardar 1961's long-standing dominance was in the past? Despite the numerous established foreign coaches who were at the helm over the past couple of decades, the coaching duo who brought back the long-desired domestic title in Bitola was made up of Aleksandar Jović and Zvonko Shundovski.
They were appointed and succeeded the Danish coach, Lars Walther, in March this year, with only a couple of months to go before the end of the season. Jović successfully coached HC Eurofarm Pelister's second team over the past few years and Shundovski was available. The former is a retired right wing who was part of the Green and Whites' last title-winning squad which lifted the Macedonian Super League trophy back in 2005 while being coached by the latter.
Now, with Jović as head coach and Shundovski as team manager, respectively, they are going to lead the club into the extremely difficult group A of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League. The 49-year-old Jović hails the idea and the perfect blend of experience and youth within the current squad.
"As a board, coaching and management team, I am sure that we will do everything to represent our club and our city in the EHF Champions League, and in addition, to achieve the set goals in the Macedonian Super League and Cup. Our vision is to make a combination of quality young Macedonian players with foreign players. We don't want to have too many players in the roster, I think that with one or two more reinforcements, we will make a great team for the new season," says Jović.
The Bitola-based club considerably strengthened the squad over the summer to adequately prepare for the upcoming season, but one of their most important signings may be off the court, as their former player, Branislav Angelovski, was appointed as their new sporting director. The Bitola-born 46-year-old was also part of the title-winning team alongside Jović and Shundovski which lifted the domestic title back in 2005.
"Like every kid growing up in Bitola, I also followed the club's steps playing in the Yugoslav Championship at first. I vividly remember each and every important win and the few defeats which prevented us from being crowned Yugoslavia's champions and then, stopped us from lifting a European trophy. At that moment, everything I dreamt of was to wear the green and white shirt one day. That motivation and desire helped me become player of the squad I supported as a kid.
"Our last title was won 18 years ago and how the time passed by, we all thought winning a new one was a distant reality, but in the end, we succeeded last season with Jović as well as Shundovski at the helm and lifted the title. The whole squad played as one and together with our loyal fans we did it, and Bitola witnessed the winning of another historic success. Hopefully, this is just the start of what is to come in the near future!" says Branislav Angelovski.
Additionally, the squad has a new captain as the experienced Zharko Peshevski took over the armband from the departing Mirko Radović and the Macedonian line player is determined for his new teammates to help the existing ones in representing the club in the best possible way. The newcomers include Khalifa Ghedbane (CS Dinamo București), Andreas Johann Nielsen (Mors-Thy), Nejc Cehte (GOG), Emilijan Gjorgovski (HC Eurofarm Pelister 2), Uroš Borzaš (Elverum), Pavle Petrović (HC Eurofarm Pelister 2) and Domen Tajnik (RK Gorenje Velenje).
"We are going through super-difficult preparations. We will have to prepare as much as possible to be ready for the EHF Champions League and all the challenges. All newcomers are welcome and well received from the start. By body language, everyone shows that they are eager to prove themselves. I believe that we have a successful season coming up, with a lot of fun, and I believe that it will be remembered in history," Peshevski explains.
One can argue that HC Eurofarm Pelister's ambition and strength in depth are displayed by the quality of their goalkeeper's union - with former EHF Champions League winner Khalifa Ghedbane (with HC Vardar 1961 in 2019) joining Marko Kizikj and Urban Lesjak between the posts. But, another player who also catches the eye is the talented Serbian left back, Uroš Borzaš, who swapped Elverum for Bitola and the 24-year-old is set to be one of the squad's main weapons in the upcoming season.
"My family and I had a stressful period at Elverum and I had to change the environment. HC Eurofarm Pelister seemed like the perfect solution to me and another aspect was the fact that Bitola is very close to my country of birth. I have been playing abroad for the past 11 years and I started to feel a bit nostalgic and to miss the Balkans' culture and mentality.
"I made a great decision by joining the team and I truly believe that HC Eurofarm Pelister is the best-run club in the Balkans. Finally, I already feel like I belong here!" says Borzaš.
The Bitola-based club underwent a demanding pre-season by taking part in the International Handball TV Tournament in Doboj where their super-talented right wing, Nenad Kosteski, was chosen in the 'All-star' team despite the strong competition in his position. Last but not least, the team participated at an international handball tournament called Krste Andonovski in Ohrid ahead of the start of the new season.
The Green and Whites are opening the EHF Champions League season at home at the Boro Churlevski hall against Kolstad in early September and it is an occasion which each and every citizen of Bitola awaits with great impatience!