Five federations express interest in hosting Women’s EHF EURO 2026 

The five new federations now bidding are Czech Republic and Poland, who have submitted a joint bid, plus Spain, Romania and Türkiye.

The timeline for the further application process is as follows:

by 25 October 2023, the nations interested in hosting the Women’s EHF EURO 2026 have to submit their full bid to the EHF

the bids received will be evaluated by the EHF in November and December with initial site visits taking place

the Women’s EHF EURO 2026 will be allocated a new host at the EHF Executive Committee Meeting on 27 January 2024.

The Women’s EHF EURO 2026 is scheduled to be played from 3 to 20 December 2026.