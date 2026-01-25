Although they play almost the same position, the Makuc brothers have found space not only to play together in the team, but also at the same time on the court.

“I think that in modern handball now there are not really so many positions. Everything changes in the attack. The left wing comes to the centre, then somewhere to the right back, so I think on paper the positions are the same, but we can also play together. So it would be sweet to play together one day somewhere like here in the national team. That is for sure an ambition,” says Domen.

While today they share a strong connection and support each other, rivalry was once part of their relationship, something Andraž recalls without hesitation.

“When we were younger, 100 per cent there was, but like Domen said, it is easier to play with each other than against each other. When we were younger, there was always something, it was always about results, whether it was basketball, ping-pong or any other game.

“Now that we are older, it is important for us to spend time together and to have a good time,” says Andraž.

And on the court, communication between the brothers remains simple.

“Sometimes we need to talk, sometimes we already know, but okay, when each of us has some idea, we just say what we think, immediately both of us know what the idea is. It is much easier to play with players who think the same as you, with a similar mentality,” explains Domen.