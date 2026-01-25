The Makuc brothers: sharing Slovenia's EHF EURO journey

The Makuc brothers: sharing Slovenia's EHF EURO journey

ER 2842 (1)
EHF / Danijela Vekić
25 January 2026, 10:00

For decades, brothers and family names have been part of the Slovenia national team, but only on rare occasions have they shared the experience of a major competition together. At the Men's EHF EURO 2026, two brothers have taken the spotlight together — Domen and Andraž Makuc.

For most of their still short careers, they have been on opposite sides of the court while both still in Slovenia or waiting for the opportunity to finally play together. That opportunity came with head coach Uroš Zorman including Andraž Makuc to the team, following a number of absences in the squad.

With preparations disrupted, Slovenia did not arrive at the EHF EURO 2026 carrying the weight of expectation, but a strong belief shaped their approach. They won all three games in group phase with some drama and comebacks against Montenegro, Switzerland and the Faroe Islands, and showed a strong performance in a 31:35 defeat against Sweden in the main round opener.

At the heart of it all stands Domen Makuc, Slovenia's top scorer after four matches with 33 goals and 16 assists, a centre back with a lot to say.

“As athletes, we always want to win every match. We lost our first game against Sweden, but everything can still happen, everything is in the air. We still have three matches. Every match is some kind of a final for us and we will always give everything,” says Domen.

Euro26 Slovenia Vs Sweden R1JC9174JC

Taking responsibility

After making his EHF EURO debut in 2022, Domen missed the 2024 edition due to an injury. Now, he finds himself not just back in the squad, but in a leadership role, guiding a team blending experience with the energy of six debutants.

“Everyone's goal is to play for the national team one day. And after that, appetites always grow and when you get the chance to lead the national team, when you have trust from everyone, then it is even easier to play

“At the end of the day, it is an honour for me and a privilege that I can do this. On the other side, it is also a responsibility. I am happy that I can do this with the whole team and with my brother. And if I can help the team in any way, I am glad,” explains the 25-year-old centre back.

Euro26 Slovenia Vs Sweden MAL9904AM

Alongside Domen, Slovenia are discovering another important asset — his younger brother Andraž. Competing at his first major tournament, left wing Andraž has played with composure, scoring 15 goals at nearly 79 per cent efficiency.

“It was a great feeling when I found out I was coming here,” Andraž says. “I was really happy that I got the privilege to be here with my brother. We are both enjoying it.”

On the court, the 23-year-old looks comfortable, playing with calm and settling quickly into Slovenia's rhythm.

“I think the credit goes to the coach who had trust in me and to my teammates who are really experienced. All of that gives me calmness. I am here to do my job, help the team, they help me, and that's it,” says the younger Makuc.

Euro26 Slovenia Vs Montenegro FLP 3731 FV
Filip Viranovski/kolektiff
Euro26 Slovenia Vs Faroe Islands MAL0011 AM
Anze Malovrh/kolektiff

Back on the same court

The Makucs’ careers have not followed the same paths. Domen went through RK Celje before moving to Barça in 2020 and is set to take another step by joining THW Kiel this summer.

Andraž joined Celje in 2024, a club that works great with young players and one he sees as the right place to make his own step further. But the national team brought them together as the brothers have not played together for more than a decade, since their youth days in Jadran.

“It is great that we can finally play together. It is much easier for me to play with him than against him. We know each other, we talk a lot about handball. Every day we talk about handball, when we watch something or see something, then we say maybe we could try that as well, we talk and agree about actions. We understand each other more,” explains Domen Makuc.

Euro26 Slovenia Vs Sweden R1JC9849JC

Although they play almost the same position, the Makuc brothers have found space not only to play together in the team, but also at the same time on the court.

“I think that in modern handball now there are not really so many positions. Everything changes in the attack. The left wing comes to the centre, then somewhere to the right back, so I think on paper the positions are the same, but we can also play together. So it would be sweet to play together one day somewhere like here in the national team. That is for sure an ambition,” says Domen.

While today they share a strong connection and support each other, rivalry was once part of their relationship, something Andraž recalls without hesitation.

“When we were younger, 100 per cent there was, but like Domen said, it is easier to play with each other than against each other. When we were younger, there was always something, it was always about results, whether it was basketball, ping-pong or any other game.

“Now that we are older, it is important for us to spend time together and to have a good time,” says Andraž.

And on the court, communication between the brothers remains simple.

“Sometimes we need to talk, sometimes we already know, but okay, when each of us has some idea, we just say what we think, immediately both of us know what the idea is. It is much easier to play with players who think the same as you, with a similar mentality,” explains Domen.

Euro26 Slovenia Vs Faroe Islands MAL0698 AM

Running in the family

The Makuc family's connection with handball does not stop there. Their father, Simon, also played handball and represented Slovenia. So handball remains a constant topic at home.

“There are a lot of discussions. It depends how we play. Handball has changed a lot since he played, so some things that he says now are not valid anymore. And he also learned something,” says Domen with a smile.

“Everything he gave us and taught us helped us also when we were at home. Let's say some individual training. Everything is positive and we talk a lot.”

For Andraž, family support remains essential.

“The most important thing is that we have support from all sides, from mum, dad, grandma, aunt, everyone. When we were small, he gave us a lot of advice, taught us a lot, but always when we finish a match we talk about what could be better, what was good, and what was bad.

“So all of that is positive and at the end of the day, it is important that we love each other as well. When there are tough moments, family is with us and that is the most important thing.”

Euro26 Slovenia Vs Faroe Islands FLP 7077 FV

As the main round continues, Slovenia carry a different feeling than when they arrived as they are heading into the matches against Hungary, Croatia and Iceland, still dreaming of reaching the final weekend.

“When we came here, nobody counted on us. Then in the group phase we showed that we can play. With every match we grow. This year maybe we came without some big pressure. In the end, when you see that you can play with everyone, appetites grow.

“So, we will see, there are still three matches in the main round and then we will talk. But for sure, playing for your country is something special. And if some good result happens, great, and even better if I can share it with my brother,” concludes Domen Makuc.

Euro26 Slovenia Vs Faroe Islands FLP 4722 FV
Filip Viranovski/kolektiff
Euro26 Slovenia Vs Faroe Islands FLP 5682 FV
Filip Viranovski/kolektiff
Euro26 Slovenia Vs Montenegro L7A0899 AM
Anze Malovrh/kolektiff

Photos © kolektiff images

Euro26 Denmark Vs Portugal 2KA02421 EM
