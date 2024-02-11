French powerhouse Metz Handball welcomed their first defeat after nine consecutive wins in the EHF Champions League Women 2023/24 as Ikast Handbold produced a strong performance, especially in the second half. Having Kasper Christensen's team victorious, the hunt for the two quarter-final spots in group B is now all open in the last round.

In group A, CSM Bucuresti clinched a crucial win against BBM Bietigheim and still have a chance to join Györi Audi ETO KC in the quarter-finals, provided they beat Odense Håndbold next weekend. Katharina Filter's 20 saves sealed the deal for Brest Bretagne Handball's seventh win of the season.