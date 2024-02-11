IMGL8610

The quarter-finals race still on after Ikast's and CSM's important wins

ER 2842 (1)
EHF / Danijela Vekić
11 February 2024, 19:30

French powerhouse Metz Handball welcomed their first defeat after nine consecutive wins in the EHF Champions League Women 2023/24 as Ikast Handbold produced a strong performance, especially in the second half. Having Kasper Christensen's team victorious, the hunt for the two quarter-final spots in group B is now all open in the last round.

 

In group A, CSM Bucuresti clinched a crucial win against BBM Bietigheim and still have a chance to join Györi Audi ETO KC in the quarter-finals, provided they beat Odense Håndbold next weekend. Katharina Filter's 20 saves sealed the deal for Brest Bretagne Handball's seventh win of the season.

  • the French side can't find a solution for Ikast this season - the first match ended 39:36 in Scandinavian favour, in a reverse fixture they were closer but lost narrowly with the good outing of Sarah Bokutit (8 goals) and Kristina Jörgensen (7 goals)
  • Ikast's Markéta Jerábková scored 11 times in her side's fifth consecutive undefeated game and took over the top-scorer list, with her tally now at 87
  • CSM Bucuresti got their revenge against the German side and claimed their fifth win in the last six CL games, while BBM Bietigheim had to accept their third defeat in a row
  • Bietigheim's Gabriela Goncalves stepped up a game, finishing the day with 15 saves; Cristina Neagu led the Romanian side, netting six times
  • Katharina Filter stole the spotlight on Sunday - Brest's goalkeeper secured a win after stopping an unbelievable 20 Sävehof attacks
  • IK Sävehof are now on a 16-game losing streak in the top-tier, having their last win against Kastamonu Belediyesi GSK (29:26) in January 2022

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

GROUP A

CSM Bucuresti (ROU) vs SG BBM Bietigheim (GER) 31:28 (17:10)

Bieigheim are having trouble finding their game since the restart of the EHF Champions League Women in early January, prolonging their negative streak to three. CSM Bucuresti came on top and celebrated the eighth win of the season after two different halves. It looked like it was going to be an easy job at home, making a decisive seven-goal lead already at halftime. Yet, they survived the scare in the second half. Gabriela Goncalves mustered six saves in 11 minutes of the second part and gave the German side new impetus, cutting the Romanian lead to two (18:20). It was back-and-forth between the two - to every CSM's larger lead, Karolina Kudalcz-Gloc and Antje Döll responded with goals in quick succession. In the end, CSM endured all and kept the dreams of a second spot in group A alive ahead of the crucial clash against second-placed Odense.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

Csm Cropped
Champions League games are never easy. We're obviously very happy about the fact we've managed to win the last two games against quality opponents. In the second half we were struggling with Bietigheim proving to be a really good team! Girls put in a lot of work today, and I'd like to use the opportunity to congratulate them on everything they did in the last few weeks.
Adrian Vasile
Head coach, CSM Bucuresti
Bbm Cropped
First of all congrats to CSM, they are a very good team. I am very proud of my team as we showed a good team spirit in the second half. I think overall it was a good game!
Gabriela Goncalves Dias Moreschi
Goalkeeper, SG BBM Bietigheim

Brest Bretagne Handball (FRA) vs IK Sävehof (SWE) 28:23 (10:9)

It was not their best display, but Brest kept their unbeaten run. 'Masterful goalkeeping display' sums up the first 30 minutes of the clash in France. Katharina Filter's name was repeated over and over again as Brest's goalkeeper had 13 saves at 77 per cent save efficiency after 20 minutes. On the other side, Johanna Bundsen was not far behind with 45 per cent. Both teams were not at their best, struggling in the attack producing only ten goals while Brest kept a narrow lead. There was more pace in the second half but the two sides locked themselves in a nip-and-tuck battle until the last ten minutes of the game. Valeriia Maslova and Pauletta Foppa helped Brest reach the biggest lead in the game (22:18), determining the winner as their opponents could not make a comeback. Nothing changed for the teams as they remained in the same position  - fourth place for the French side and bottom of the table for Sävehof.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

Brest Cropped
Of course I am very happy with my performance this evening but I also want to salute the performance of the team. I was helped a lot by my defense!
Katharina Filter
Goalkeeper, Brest Bretagne Handball
Savehof Cropped
Of course firstly I would like to congratulate the BBH team. There was a very good atmosphere in the arena today. We have a very young team and we had a very good match tonight. We made some technical errors and we came across a very good goalkeeper from Brest. I'm happy with our performance and the players this evening, as I feel like they showed character.
Jesper Östlund
Head coach, IK Sävehof

GROUP B

Ikast Handbold (DEN) vs Metz Handball (FRA) 35:34 (18:16)

For the second time this season, Ikast managed to beat Metz and left everything open in the battle for the two quarter-final spots ahead of the last group phase round. It was a high-paced game with Metz showing great fighting spirit but the home team were determined to prove their class. Despite Hatadou Sako saving the day with a few important saves, Metz could not make a break and were trailing in the first half but by no more than two goals. The second half brought a better home team performance and with 11 Markéta Jerábková's goals, Ikast got their hands on a five-goal lead. Metz never gave up, continued to pounce and closed the gap to one only a minute before the final buzzer as even a draw would be enough. However, the hasty attack and Irma Schjött's reactions left them empty-handed. With a win, Ikast are now only one point behind the leading duo - Metz and Esbjerg.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

Ikast Cropped
We met a good team today with some really good players. We were prepared for a running game, but it also turned out to be a really physical game as well. In the end, I feel like it could have gone both ways, but we were happy to have Irma Schjött between posts. I'm so proud of this game.
Stine Ruscetta Skogrand
Right back, Ikast Handbold
Metz Cropped
It was really nice to see so many people in Ikast today and play in this really nice atmosphere. It was a hard game, we had some troubles in the first half, but I think we came back in the second and made it a good game.
Kristina Jørgensen
Centre back, Metz Handball
I94A0716
Olivier Stephan
I94A0253
Olivier Stephan
11022024 CSMBUCURESTI SG BBM BIETIGHEIM (18)
Răzvan Păsărică
11022024 CSMBUCURESTI SG BBM BIETIGHEIM (33)
Răzvan Păsărică
IMGL8610
hamistolen.dk
IMGL8605
hamistolen.dk
IMGL8592
hamistolen.dk
20240210 Braila Thuringer 5
Previous Article One more Romanian side reaches European League quarter-finals
Podravka Praktiker 60 110224
Next Article Podravka and Storhamar secure quarter-final berths

Latest news

More News