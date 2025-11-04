The Spin: Latest episode reveals new co-host Lekic



There have been plenty of explosive episodes of EHF podcast “The Spin,” but this week, the latest instalment delivers some bombshell news — a new co-host: Andrea Lekic.

One of just four members of the EHF Champions League “club of 1,000” goals, winner of the coveted club trophy in 2012/13 and 2013 IHF World Player of the Year, Lekic left a great on-court legacy when she retired at the end of last season. Now, as she forges a new chapter in her career, she adds the role of podcast co-host, as she joins Victor Tomás, Martin Vilstrup and Bengt Kunkel as a regular on the panel. 

In the “onboarding” episode, Lekic looks back on her own career, including the home World Championship in 2013, where Serbia took the silver medal. 

“In that moment, we were aware of the opportunity playing in front of our own fans. Playing at the home court in Serbia, as in every country, brings insane joy and insane energy,” says Lekic.

“There was a game where we faced Norway. Norway didn’t lose any game until now before that probably last 20 years. 

“When they asked me how [we won] I said I really don’t know — we just believed in each other.

“It’s just this, that you’re truly believing in the one next to you.” 

The podcast crew also look at Lekic’s club career, with Tomás asking about her decision to leave Györ, with whom she won her one EHF Champions League trophy. 

"That’s part of my character. I have always somehow liked some, I don’t know how to call it, but maybe challenges, throughout my career. That’s also why I chose Györ, because I wanted the challenge. I didn’t want to go to the comfort zone," says Lekic. 

“In that moment I felt myself that I need to develop more in the way that I want lead the team.” 

Lekic also shares things she never has before — like a moment when someone suggested she end her on-court career and she knew she was far from ready for that. 

“I got a very bad prognosis in the way of like a very, let’s say, important person in that moment to stop playing handball and just taking on some function in Serbian sport. And I just said, ‘I just want to play handball,’” recalls Lekic. “I don’t want to stop and just start working. I just want to do what I love the most.” 

Now, having retired from the court on her own terms, Lekic has been finding her way post-playing career. Roughly one month ago she was announced as the new general manager of Serbia’s women’s national teams, and she is also one of four ambassadors for the newly launched Her Playground platform — an EHF initiative designed to give women’s handball its own unique voice. 

With three new roles, including the latest of podcaster, Lekic has certainly “just started working” now. 

Watch the episode on YouTube here or directly below.

Main photo: kolektiff/Jure Erzen

