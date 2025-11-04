In the “onboarding” episode, Lekic looks back on her own career, including the home World Championship in 2013, where Serbia took the silver medal.

“In that moment, we were aware of the opportunity playing in front of our own fans. Playing at the home court in Serbia, as in every country, brings insane joy and insane energy,” says Lekic.

“There was a game where we faced Norway. Norway didn’t lose any game until now before that probably last 20 years.

“When they asked me how [we won] I said I really don’t know — we just believed in each other.

“It’s just this, that you’re truly believing in the one next to you.”

The podcast crew also look at Lekic’s club career, with Tomás asking about her decision to leave Györ, with whom she won her one EHF Champions League trophy.

"That’s part of my character. I have always somehow liked some, I don’t know how to call it, but maybe challenges, throughout my career. That’s also why I chose Györ, because I wanted the challenge. I didn’t want to go to the comfort zone," says Lekic.