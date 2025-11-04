But why, then, does she prefer to be in the centre back position rather than in the other back court ones? After all, she was elected IHF Young Female Player of the Year after the 2023 World Championship, where she mainly played on the right-hand side. “I love having the ball in my hand, I love being able to decide what we are going to play,” she decrypts. “I love being the head of the orchestra and making the others play and score. That's probably my favourite part of the game.”

Playing on two positions, as she does with France and Metz Handball, forces Lena Grandveau to work twice as much. “There are things that you can take from one position to the other, but there are also a lot of things to learn. Like, I am not going to attack the same player, depending on where I am on the court, so I have to study twice as many opponents.”

That probably means who to attack and who she can surprise with her speed, also. But that style of play also means that she will probably take more blows and hits than a player being able to shoot from 10 meters. “That, I don’t mind. What is more frustrating is that I sometimes miss training or that I have to recover more because I have been hit too many times in a game. This, I hate,” explains the 22-year-old.