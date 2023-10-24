This is me: Ahmed Hesham

It’s important that there are more Egyptians playing in France and in Europe. We still have to prove ourselves also for each other and the future players coming from Egypt. Some of the things that have happened, I’ve not been 100 per cent sure if there has been racism or not. Sometimes it seems like I’ve been judged more harshly, but it’s not always easy to recognise when you are dealing with prejudice, especially when you are young.

I literally left my life in Egypt to come to Europe to play, so I’m here to play and enhance my game. The only thing that can make me get the most time on court is my game — not if I’m funny, not if I’m friends with people, so I have to focus only on playing no matter what else is going on.

The mentality is a really important part of being a successful player and I could develop that early because I was playing professionally since I was 16, so I’ve been playing with people who were older than me for a long time. My mind matured a bit earlier than normal, but everything I experienced here just made me realise that I know nothing. There were so many new experiences — learning how to interact with other players from another culture, how to play well with new players, how to treat new players.

Now I get to work with Patrice Canayer. I had heard a lot of things about him before coming, about how strict he is and things like that. But then I sat with him and we spoke and he gives me a kind of grandfather vibe. He’s a kind guy who makes those sort of old jokes. But in the trainings, he is crazy — we train a lot. We don’t know what rest days are. As a coach, he has 30 years’ experience in the same club, so he knows everything about the game and that’s what we’re trying to learn from him.