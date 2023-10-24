Sagosen returns to "a very special place"

Four months ago, Sander Sagosen returned to where it all began. The Norwegian superstar was born in Trondheim; his first club was Kolstad before he moved to Haslum – and then went abroad in 2014. Nine years and many trophies and medals later, Sagosen (now 28) is back in his hometown, Kolstad. "I am sure everybody loves to go back to their hometown when they have been away for a long time - to their family and friends. This is why I returned to Trondheim and joined Kolstad," the prolific centre back states.

His father, who was one of his first coaches, is a goalkeeper coach at Kolstad; his family lives in Trondheim - and the family grew in July when Noah was born, the son of two famous handball players, Sander Sagosen and Hanna Bredal Oftedal, sister of former IHF World Player Stine Oftedal (Györ) and former professional in Norway and France.

"We feel comfortable at home despite all things which had happened around the club since our return," Sagosen mentions the financial problems of Kolstad. But now, everybody can focus on sports – in their first-ever season in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League. After a brilliant debut, winning at Bitola, two more victories followed - including the one against Sagosen's former club THW Kiel, with which he won the EHF Champions League in 2020. "On the one hand, it was great to see so many friends in a great atmosphere in our arena; on the other, it was a great feeling to beat Kiel," Sagosen looks back.