Round 3 draw results in enticing clashes

The draw for EHF European Cup Men round 3 is in the books with 16 pairs of teams being drawn in the European Handball Federation headquarters in Vienna, Austria.

There was no country protection for the draw with the first team being drawn playing the first match at home. The first legs of the round will be played on the 25/26 of November, with the second legs taking place one week later on 2/3 of December 2023.

The draw resulted in some interesting pairings with HC Motor from Ukraine coming up against Valur of Iceland, two clubs with a long handball history that should result in an interesting tie. Tatran Presov who played EHF European League last season will be heading to Iceland to face FH Hafnarfjordur. Runar Sandefjord who were last season's semi-finalists will be heading to west Austria for their tie against Bregenz.

Successful teams from round 3 will make their way to the Last 16. The competition maintains a two-legged knockout format throughout, with the final taking place in May 2024.