20231121

Zein eyes EHF Finals with Dinamo

20221106 AH 3577 2
EHF / Adrian Costeiu
02 April 2024, 10:00

Dinamo have been earmarked as a contender this season in the EHF European League Men and Ali Zein has been a key part of the team which now needs to eliminate two Danish sides on their way to Hamburg.

When Xavi Pascual took over Dinamo Bucuresti in 2021, the move created some big waves, especially as the Spanish mastermind left Barça by winning the Machineseeker EHF Champions League. His name had enough pull to bring some excellent players to the Romanian champions, like Luka Cindric, Vladimir Cupara or Miklos Rosta.

One of the first players to join Dinamo and the new project was Ali Zein, the Egyptian left back, with plenty of experience under his belt, a crucial piece of the puzzle for Pascual, who knew Zein from Barça, where they won five trophies together.

“It was a big move, but I adapted quite easily and I am very happy to be here and play for Dinamo,” says Zein, who featured in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League last season and is now in the EHF European League Men with the Romanian side.

With a side full of ambition, that is dominating the domestic league clearly, Dinamo have huge ambitions, highlighted by the hiring of Pascual and the plethora of signings made, yet this season in the second-tier European competition has not been a walk in the park.

Dinamo have lost four of their 11 matches played this season, twice against Füchse Berlin and twice against Sporting CP, two of the big favourites to reach the EHF Finals come May in Hamburg, as the Romanian side were close, but no cigar in the end, having to go through the play-offs.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20240305 DINAMO Sporting S2 3 Neacsu Mihai

On the path towards a place in the EHF Finals Men 2024, Dinamo have to go through two Danish teams – first Bjerringbro-Silkeborg and then Skjern Handbold – a difficult, yet manageable feature for the Romanian powerhouse.

“Of course, this season we have had our share of trouble, we have lost some matches, but we are still alive and I think we can do some damage. We are really confident about our strength, I think we can go far, but we need to play our style, and I think our coach has been working towards creating that identity we need, for everybody to be on the same page and click in these crucial moments,” adds Zein.

The left back himself, a huge star in Egypt, with over a million followers on Instagram, is crucial for Dinamo, having scored 43 goals this season, the second-best scorer for the Romanian side, after the top goal scorer of the entire competition, right wing Andrii Akimenko.

Zein will be relied upon once again in the second leg of the play-offs against Bjerringbro-Silkeborg, where Dinamo will start with a three-goal advantage after the 37:34 win in the first leg.

The Romanian side were down three goals in the 27th minute, then went on a rampage to create an eight-goal lead, only for the Danish side to mount a sturdy comeback and insert themselves with a chance to progress and set up a 100 per cent Danish quarter-final against Skjern.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

17 10 2023 Dinamo HC Izvidac B2 3 Neacsu Mihai

But Dinamo have both the experience and the depth to see the qualification off and Zein is confident that his team will create the attacking pressure, which saw them average the second-largest number of goals scored this season, 34.6 goals per match.

“Of course, our opponents are a very good team, that is undoubtable, because they have young players, hungry for performance, but some key experienced players in their squad too, like Morten Olsen or Rasmus Lauge Schmidt, who won the World Championship in the past years. This definitely means that we will not have it easy in the second leg,” says Zein.

“But we are strong too, we are a good team and we are highly motivated to play well, to deliver a good match, protect our lead and qualify. However, we saw in the first match that they are very dangerous and we need to be very careful.”

The past weeks have also been quite taxing for Zein, a Muslim who observes Ramadan, where he is not allowed to eat or drink water until after sunset, also during match days, like the one against Bjerringbro-Silkeborg.

“Indeed, I did not break my fast until shortly before the match, but as this match was played in the evening, I could drink water during time-outs, or when I was on the bench. I have been playing for a few years in Europe now and I have managed to keep my fast all the time, so it is not difficult for me,” adds the Egyptian left back.

“Of course, I might be a little weakened, but I think this does not affect my game and it is very important for me.”

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

Ali Zein CSM Constanta 2

Photos © Neacsu Mihai, CSM Constanta

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

240326 067 TSV Hannover Burgdorf Against IK Sävehof Edit
Previous Article Three German teams aiming to book their quarter-finals berths
Alina Grijseels (1)
Next Article This is me: Alina Grijseels

Latest news

More News