Zein eyes EHF Finals with Dinamo

But Dinamo have both the experience and the depth to see the qualification off and Zein is confident that his team will create the attacking pressure, which saw them average the second-largest number of goals scored this season, 34.6 goals per match.
“Of course, our opponents are a very good team, that is undoubtable, because they have young players, hungry for performance, but some key experienced players in their squad too, like Morten Olsen or Rasmus Lauge Schmidt, who won the World Championship in the past years. This definitely means that we will not have it easy in the second leg,” says Zein.
“But we are strong too, we are a good team and we are highly motivated to play well, to deliver a good match, protect our lead and qualify. However, we saw in the first match that they are very dangerous and we need to be very careful.”
The past weeks have also been quite taxing for Zein, a Muslim who observes Ramadan, where he is not allowed to eat or drink water until after sunset, also during match days, like the one against Bjerringbro-Silkeborg.
“Indeed, I did not break my fast until shortly before the match, but as this match was played in the evening, I could drink water during time-outs, or when I was on the bench. I have been playing for a few years in Europe now and I have managed to keep my fast all the time, so it is not difficult for me,” adds the Egyptian left back.
“Of course, I might be a little weakened, but I think this does not affect my game and it is very important for me.”