Zein eyes EHF Finals with Dinamo

When Xavi Pascual took over Dinamo Bucuresti in 2021, the move created some big waves, especially as the Spanish mastermind left Barça by winning the Machineseeker EHF Champions League. His name had enough pull to bring some excellent players to the Romanian champions, like Luka Cindric, Vladimir Cupara or Miklos Rosta.

One of the first players to join Dinamo and the new project was Ali Zein, the Egyptian left back, with plenty of experience under his belt, a crucial piece of the puzzle for Pascual, who knew Zein from Barça, where they won five trophies together.

“It was a big move, but I adapted quite easily and I am very happy to be here and play for Dinamo,” says Zein, who featured in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League last season and is now in the EHF European League Men with the Romanian side.

With a side full of ambition, that is dominating the domestic league clearly, Dinamo have huge ambitions, highlighted by the hiring of Pascual and the plethora of signings made, yet this season in the second-tier European competition has not been a walk in the park.

Dinamo have lost four of their 11 matches played this season, twice against Füchse Berlin and twice against Sporting CP, two of the big favourites to reach the EHF Finals come May in Hamburg, as the Romanian side were close, but no cigar in the end, having to go through the play-offs.