All-Turkish quarter-final dates set

New dates for the EHF European Cup Women Quarter-final tie between Antalya Konyaalti BSK (TUR) and Izmir BSB SK (TUR) have been confirmed.

The all-Turkish clash will see the first leg take place on 1 March at 14:00 hrs in Antalya and the second leg on 5 March at 14:30 in Izmir.

After the devastating earthquake in Türkiye and Syria in early February, there was a cancellation of sports activities in Türkiye until 1 March.

The European Handball Federation wishes to offer its condolences to the families and friends of the victims of this terrible tragedy.