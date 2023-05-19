This is me: Kari Grimsbø

Kari Aalvik Grimsbø has seen it all in handball and has won it all. A three-time EHF Champions League Women winner, a five-time EHF EURO winner, a two-time gold medallist at the Olympic Games and a two-time world champion, Grimsbø has, basically, won handball. In this latest episode of this This is Me series, the Norway goalkeeper talks about her first steps in handball, how she became a player that won the All-star goalkeeper nod in the European premium competition three times, and what motivated her throughout her career.

THIS IS ME: Kari Aalvik Grimsbø

In Norway, when you are little, you are encouraged to have some extra activities. This is how I ended up trying football and handball, practising horse riding and even played the violin. But it always looked like I was going to be a handball player, it was the sport I liked the most, it was where I felt the best. I knew it in my heart and I went on with it.

One thing you might not know is that my older sister was coaching a team here, in Norway, so it all started for fun and the main reason I wanted to come to the training sessions was to spend more time with her. But it was the gravitational pull of handball that really made me try to get better and better. Suddenly, it dawned on me that this might be the path I should take.

I was quite tall from an early age, I was the only one who could reach the bar with my hands, therefore it was quite a natural fit for me to become the goalkeeper. We will talk a bit later about this position, which, you probably know, can become quite difficult from a mental point of view, because you are always alone when the team attacks.