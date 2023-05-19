The EHF Champions League from 0 to 42,187

5 - for the fifth time in now 14 years, the defending champions made it to Cologne: Barça in 2012, 2022 and 2023, Kiel in 2013 and Vardar in 2018.

6 countries are represented by the previous 29 EHF Champions League champions: Spain (16 titles), Germany (7), France (2) North Macedonia (2), Poland and Slovenia (each 1).

6 - Magdeburg is the sixth different German team to be part of the EHF FINAL 4 in Cologne after Kiel, Flensburg, Hamburg, Rhein-Neckar Löwen and Füchse Berlin

6 - for the sixth time each, PSG and Kielce are part of the EHF FINAL4

7 - for the seventh time in now 14 editions, four different nations are represented by the four participants, the lowest number was two in 2011 (each two from Spain and Germany) and 2018 (three from France, one from Macedonia), since 2015, only two tournaments were played without four different nations

10 times (1995-2000, 2011, 2015, 2021, 2022) FC Barcelona have won the EHF Champions League, making them the record winner. In addition, they won the Champions Cup (the forerunner competition of the Champions League) once.

10 different Spanish coaches have steered their teams to a total of 19 EHF Champions League trophies so far: Valero Rivera (5), Talant Dujshebaev (4), Xavi Pascual (3), Carlos Ortega, Javier Cuesta, Julian Ruiz, Francisco Equisoain, Francesc Espar, Raul Gonzalez and Roberto Parrondo (each 1). Dujshebaev (Kielce in 2016), Parrondo (Vardar in 2019) and Gonzalez (Vardar 2017) were the only ones to win the trophy with non-Spanish teams.

11 - for the 11th time since 2010, Barça are part of the EHF FINAL4 - and so far have won in Cologne four times - in 2011, 2015, 2021, 2022

12 goals was the biggest margin in the quarter-finals: Barça beat GOG 73:61 on aggregate

14 goals, scored by Kay Smits (SCM) in the second leg against Plock, was the highest score by a single player in the quarter-finals, in total, Smits scored 20 goals, four more than his teammate Michael Damgaard (8+8).

15 victories in 16 matches is the current record of Barça this season, the only draw was in the group phase at Kiel.

16 times have Spanish teams won the EHF Champions League - Barça (10), Ciudad Real (3), Santander, Irun and Portland (each 1).

16 goals was the biggest margin since the start of the group phase, when Barça won 46:30 at Elverum, ahead of the two play-off wins when Veszprém won 36:23 at Szeged and when Kiel won 41:28 at Dinamo Bucuresti.

19 - for the 19th time in their 26th EHF Champions League seasons, Barça are playing a semi-final, followed by Kielce and Paris (each 6) and Magdeburg (3)

21 years ago, Magdeburg took their one and only trophy in the Champions League.

23 years ago, Barça were the first, and latest club to achieve a hat-trick in the EHF Champions League. To be precise, it was their fifth trophy in a row. Now, the record winners have the chance to do it again.

23 times - 22 times in the group phase, once in the play-offs and zero times in the quarter-finals - 70 or more goals were scored in a match this season.

25 consecutive Champions League matches, Barça are unbeaten. Their record is 23 wins, two draws. The last defeat happened in November 2021 at Kielce.

43 matches - 34 in the group phase, 5 in the play-offs and 4 in the quarter-finals - were attended by 5000 or more fans.

44 goals were not only the low-score of a single quarter-final match, but also the lowest score of the whole 2022/23 season: the 22:22 of Plock vs Magdeburg

52 goals in two legs were enough for Magdeburg against Plock to make it to Cologne.

67 goals was the highest-score in a single quarter-final match, twice in the duels of GOG vs Barça (30:37 and 31:36)

70 times, 60 or more goals were scored in the group phase (64), the play-offs (4) and the quarter-finals (2).

73 goals, scored by Barça against GOG, was the highest overall score by a team in the quarter-finals

78 goals was the highest score of the season thus far, when Nantes won the group match 42:36 at Elverum, ahead of 77 goals in the group matches of Kielce vs Kiel (40:37), PSG vs GOG (41:36) and Magdeburg vs Porto (41:36).

90 matches (74 in the group phase, all 8 in the play-offs and the quarter-finals) were attended by 3000 or more fans.