THIS IS ME: Luminita Hutupan-Dinu

“Hu-tu-pan! Hu-tu-pan! Hu-tu-pan!” The fans’ chants are really what drove me on every time I was in goal. One needs to understand that this was a different time, a different handball, it was a different moment. But it was still the spur of the moment that helped me become better and better.

I was always very motivated to deliver good performances, to excel, I will tell you more later about why that was embedded into my fibre and into my character. I was even stubborn at times, I was never going to back down until I managed to deliver what was on my mind, what I wanted to do.

And thank God, I really am accomplished, with some excellent memories down the lane, having done mostly all I wanted in handball and in my personal life. However, the way there has been tough, it looked even impossible at times. But for all the struggles, for all what difficulties rose in the way, I got through them all.