This is me: Raul Gonzalez

It was either football or handball here and everybody was having fun playing these sports. Many of my friends were into handball, so I had to make a decision. Despite football being more popular, the attraction of handball was bigger. So, this was the decision that shaped my life and made me who I am now.

I liked it. I liked this sport, I felt attracted to it, I never thought this was going to be my life. Back then, there was no pressure, no problems, it was just about having fun with my friends, just trying to get on the court and play.

Yes, you will probably ask me: well, in the back of your mind, you probably knew you were going to become a handball player and a handball coach, it was all written down, it was always going to be like this. Let me answer this question: no, I did not think about this when I was in San Viator. It was just a means of having fun, it was something natural, we were just playing as kids and trying to take it one step at a time.