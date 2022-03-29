This is me: Bruna de Paula

Marinalva.

You might not know her, but to me, she is everything.

My pillar. My motivation. My inspiration.

Marinalva.

She’s my mom.

The reason why I’ve been doing all of this. Why I have been on a mission in Europe.

Handball is my passion. Handball is a huge part of my world. But my mom, she is everything.

Back in Brazil, she did everything for my four sisters and me.

If I barely knew my dad, my mother was always there for me. We may not have had a lot of money, but she made sure we did not miss anything.

She was working all day, but she did everything so we could grow up the right way.

As far as I can recall, I had a very happy childhood, in a small town between Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo.

In my country, everything is a reason to be happy anyway. The sun is out, the weather is warm, we are having fun, and this is what make us Brazilians so strong. We are resilient, and able to move on no matter the conditions.