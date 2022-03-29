Kadetten open the gate to the quarter-finals
What a game of two different halves: After a one-goal deficit at the break, Kadetten Schaffhausen simply overran Sävehof IK after the break, thanks to their rock-solid defence and their highly efficient wing Samuel Zehnder, who scored nine goals from ten attempts. Kadetten will carry a six-goal margin to the second leg of the Last 16 next week in Sweden. It was by far the best performance of the Swiss side in the 2021/22 EHF European league.
LAST 16:
Kadetten Schaffhausen (SUI) vs IK Sävehof (SWE) 32:26 (13:14)
- the first half was more or less equal, with Sävehof taking the upper hand after 7:7 scoreline, mainly thanks to the goals of Felix Möller - but the Swedish champions could not cast off the hosts
- everything changed after the break - boosted by the 13 saves of goalkeeper Kristian Pilipovic and by improving the defence, Kadetten took full control of the match
- Schaffhausen allowed Sävehof to score only three goals in the first 14 minutes of the second half and pulled ahead decisively to 25:17, with Samuel Zehnder’s seventh strike
- the biggest gap was nine goals at 30:21, but in the final stages, the visitors managed to reduce the margin a bit - in the third-ever duel between both sides
- the aggregate winners face the winners of the Last 16 pairing Lemgo vs Plock in the quarter-finals
Zehnder on fire in his farewell season
Left wing Samuel Zehnder is the top scorer of Kadetten Schaffhausen in all competitions - the Swiss international scored 61 goals in the group phase of the EHF European League alone - and added nine impressive strikes on his tally on Tuesday night. Zehnder, who has been playing for Kadetten for ten years, will leave Schaffhausen after this season and move to German club TBV Lemgo, where he is supposed to replace Icelander Bjarki Elisson. And potentially, he will meet his future club already in the quarter-finals, if Kadetten and Lemgo become aggregate winners in the Last 16.
In the first half we were not playing but only thinking about tactical things. The first 15 minutes in the second half were some of the best moments this season. Our fans were incredible: at the beginning we were a little bit shy in front of this fantastic crowd.
I believe we performed well in the first half, but then collapsed a little bit in the second half and threw away too many balls. In the end, I would say that we’re a bit fortunate that it’s only a six-goal difference and not more.