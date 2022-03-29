Kadetten open the gate to the quarter-finals

LAST 16:

Kadetten Schaffhausen (SUI) vs IK Sävehof (SWE) 32:26 (13:14)

the first half was more or less equal, with Sävehof taking the upper hand after 7:7 scoreline, mainly thanks to the goals of Felix Möller - but the Swedish champions could not cast off the hosts

everything changed after the break - boosted by the 13 saves of goalkeeper Kristian Pilipovic and by improving the defence, Kadetten took full control of the match

Schaffhausen allowed Sävehof to score only three goals in the first 14 minutes of the second half and pulled ahead decisively to 25:17, with Samuel Zehnder’s seventh strike

the biggest gap was nine goals at 30:21, but in the final stages, the visitors managed to reduce the margin a bit - in the third-ever duel between both sides

the aggregate winners face the winners of the Last 16 pairing Lemgo vs Plock in the quarter-finals

Zehnder on fire in his farewell season

Left wing Samuel Zehnder is the top scorer of Kadetten Schaffhausen in all competitions - the Swiss international scored 61 goals in the group phase of the EHF European League alone - and added nine impressive strikes on his tally on Tuesday night. Zehnder, who has been playing for Kadetten for ten years, will leave Schaffhausen after this season and move to German club TBV Lemgo, where he is supposed to replace Icelander Bjarki Elisson. And potentially, he will meet his future club already in the quarter-finals, if Kadetten and Lemgo become aggregate winners in the Last 16.