Toulouse target a big European season

Last season, Fenix Toulouse missed out on the European League Last 16 by the narrowest of margins as Austrian side Fivers edged by them on the final day of the group phase. If it left a bitter taste in their mouth, the staff and the players were quick to get moving again.

After undergoing several changes in the summer, both on and off the court, Toulouse have the ambition to push on and achieve a better result than they did last season.

Main facts

Fenix qualified for the European League by finishing sixth in the French league, one place below their result from 2019/20

this season, Toulouse got through two qualifying rounds, as they went past Alpla Hard (66:55 on aggregate) and Malmö (59:49 on aggregate)

last season, Toulouse were eliminated after the group phase, having finished fifth in group A. Their fate was decided in the last round, when Fivers got past them on the head to head record to grab a ticket for the Last 16.

multiple changes were made to the roster this season. Adding to the replacement of Philippe Gardent on the bench, five new players signed while seven chose to follow another path

Main question: Did the summer transfer market strengthen the team?

Several key players from last season will not be playing for Toulouse this season. Line player Henrik Jakobsen left to Nîmes, leaving the line player position to be rebuilt almost entirely, while the back court lost Pierre Soudry and Sadou Ntanzi in the summer. Recruits will need time to adapt, as we were able to see in the first games of domestic competitions.

Even though new coach Danijel Andjelkovic was Philippe Gardent’s assistant for the last six seasons, he is certain to bring new things to the table. And while he wants to qualify for the next phase, the former centre back is also talking about the pleasure he wants his boys to take while playing.

“We want to enjoy to enjoy playing and competing against the best European teams, to gather experience and improve our team.”