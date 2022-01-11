This is Me: Zita Szucsánszki

Before handball found me I tried other sports, but handball was my choice. It gave me everything: even more than family. To be more precise, I went through everything with FTC and I am very grateful for that.

At the beginning I was the young prospect from a low seeded team, then I tried to take everybody under my wings to support them.

But there was always this thought during my career about maternity. It was constant.

There were ideas in my head when to bear a child. I planned to give birth before I turned 30. However, I was past 31 when Levente, my son, was born. With Gábor, we played open cards. My club knew that we had plans to start a family, but we never took the first steps as injuries happened, players left the club and I had to perform. I had to be there for them.

I did not feel that I sacrificed anything. For me it was natural as Ferencváros meant everything to me. We talked about that with Gábor, with whom we have a special relationship as he is also the head coach of the squad.

On the other hand, the clock was ticking so we knew that the time will come, soon. The positive test brought tears of happiness to my eyes and also fear. Anxiety that everything is so fragile.

We had two days after the first trimester when an examination showed some complication with the fetus. Until the second opinion, we were not ourselves. Gratefully, it was a false alarm.