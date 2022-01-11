Rejuvenated Croatia with clear goals for the future
This is the 23rd article in a series of 24, presenting all participants at the Men's EHF EURO 2022 in Hungary and Slovakia.
Croatia secured their spot at their 15th EHF EURO with a silver medal in 2020, losing to Spain 20:22 in the final. They have been part of the EHF EURO story since 1994, and they come to Szeged with new coach Hrvoje Horvat, who previously served as an assistant coach to Lino Cervar since 2017.
Three questions ahead of the Men’s EHF EURO 2022:
Can a rejuvenated Croatia repeat their previous success?
The team will have a hard task to repeat the success of 2020, when they added a third silver to their collection alongside three bronze medals. The EHF EURO crown continues to be a dream, and is the only gold missing in a rich trophy collection.
Their powerful attack and sturdy defence with the emphasis on 5-1 will characterise the Croatian play as they look for another solid performance. Having finished fifth or better in the last nine EHF EUROs, there is a lot to live up to, and Croatia can never be taken for granted.
Will coach Horvat and the team be under pressure?
After failing to qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, coach Horvat introduced new and young players into the team, giving them more time on the court. With many experienced players including the backbone of the team, Domagoj Duvnjak, combining with young stalwarts like Ivan Martinovic, Croatia will try to present a new style while aiming for the top step of the podium.
Missing are players such as Igor Karacic, Marino Maric and Marin Sego. Their omission from the squad came as a surprise for some, however Horvat and his team have a clear vision of introducing young players to build the team for the future. There is no doubt the team will be under pressure as everyone in Croatia expect them to play for a medal – but that should not be the main focus.
What are the expectations?
While their group opponents, France, Serbia and Ukraine, were going through qualification, Croatia played six matches in the EHF EURO Cup. They finished second with EHF EURO 2022 co-hosts Hungary first, leaving defending champions Spain and the other co-hosts, Slovakia, behind.
As all teams have experienced injury and illness issues during the preparation period, the group phase will not be easy for anyone. Croatia opens the tournament against their long-time rivals France and two days later against Serbia.
“France are Olympic champions and they have a wide roster with many great players. It’s not going to be easy as we are opening the competition against them. Our rivalry is well known,” says coach Horvat.
“Serbia showed in the last year they are playing well. With their new coach Antonio Gerona they have become a great team and are not just good individuals as before,” Horvat adds.
“For the end of the group phase, we play against Ukraine. They are a young team with a new roster, unknown to us, and we will have to prepare well. Ukrainian handball is on the rise and we should not take anyone for granted. It is most important to go step by step,” says Horvat.
Under the spotlight: Ivan Martinovic
There is no doubt the main keys for Croatian play will be Domagoj Duvnjak and Luka Cindric, provided they are clear to play after testing positive for Covid-19 in early January. However, the rejuvenated team has many players to watch for in the future. One of them is Ivan Martinovic, a 23-year-old right back. Even though his handball path started in Austria, he has played for the Croatian youth teams and has shown plenty of skills at a young age. Gaining experience in the Bundesliga, Horvat has full trust in him. His strong shots and good anticipation will put him under the spotlight at this EURO.
Self-esteem
Croatia are missing some players, however they believe in a mixture of experience and young guns. With tough opponents in the group and opening with long-time rivals France, they are not going to have an easy time.
“We are starting the tournament against France, In one hand, it’s almost like the final for us. Of course, it would be a lot easier for us if we win that match, for our confidence. We always dream of the semi-finals, but that’s every country’s dream. Our main task is to train hard and give our best on the court. Of course one of the goals is to reach the main round,” says captain Domagoj Duvnjak.
Fun fact
The Horvat family is a sports family. Head coach Hrvoje Horvat (Jr.) is a son of ex-professional handball player and coach Hrvoje Horvat (Sr.). Horvat senior used to play and coach in Croatia and Germany. In his rich career he won gold at the Munich 1972 Olympic Games and has two bronze medals from the world championships. With Partizan Bjelovar, in 1972 he became European champion beating Gummersbach in the European Champions Cup, the predecessor to the EHF Champions League.
Horvat junior followed in his father’s footsteps, playing in Croatia and Germany. He won three medals at beach handball championships, and as a young coach started his career in Dubrava and Croatia youth teams. He also coached Nexe before taking over Croatia in 2020.
What the numbers say
This is 15th EHF EURO for Croatia and they have been part of the competition since 1994. During this time, Croatia has won six medals – three silver and three bronze – but they still dream about that missing gold. They have won 60 out of the 100 matches played.
Past achievements
Men’s EHF EURO participations (including 2022): 15th
Best result: 2nd (2008, 2010, 2020)