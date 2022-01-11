TikTok becomes EHF partner at EHF EURO 2022

The European Handball Federation and global entertainment platform TikTok are excited to announce their partnership for Men’s EHF EURO 2022.

Building on the success that has seen the EHF’s Home of Handball TikTok audience grow by 1,000 per cent in the past 18 months – with the most viral TikTok viewed over 14 million times – the partnership is the first of its kind in handball.

As a result of the collaboration TikTok will, among others, enjoy presence on LED and cube advertising in arenas throughout the whole duration of the tournament. In turn, the audience on TikTok will also be engaged in multiple activations including live chats between players and experts and additional behind-the-scenes content. Also, an official hashtag challenge #HandballSkills will be launched.

A dedicated landing page for EHF EURO 2022 will be available on the platform, containing, among others, highlights and best moments of EHF EURO 2022, the greatest #HandballSkills videos, upcoming LIVEs and a detailed schedule of the tournament. Also, a group of selected TikTok content creators will be invited to selected matches.

Furthermore, fans in selected markets will be able to watch the tournament’s opening ceremony and up to three of the most attention-grabbing matches of the tournament during TikTok livestreams (subject to geoblocking).

EHF Secretary General Martin Hausleitner said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be partnering with a worldwide brand of TikTok’s reputation for our flagship national team event.

“We are also encouraged to see that our own Home of Handball TikTok channel (tiktok.com/@homeofhandball) is fast becoming a place for online handball culture and that our goals of reaching new audiences are being achieved.

“We believe that teaming up with TikTok can open the door for us to engage with potentially millions of new handball fans around the world that wouldn’t historically be reached or have a connection with our sport.”

Paula Kornaszewska, Head of Operations CEE TikTok, said: “Being a modern entertainment platform, TikTok forms deep associations with the most important events, bridging offline and online worlds to achieve a unique added value. Sports is undoubtedly one of the most important content categories for the TikTok community. We’re thrilled to support the EHF EURO 2022 and that, in result, will again deliver outstanding opportunities for the sport fans within the whole Europe.”

Men’s EHF EURO 2022 takes place in five venues across Hungary and Slovakia and gets under way on Thursday 13 January with nine matches taking place on the opening day of the competition. The event’s grand finale is set to happen in Budapest, which will see the champions crowned inside the newly constructed MVM Dome on 30 January.