Thrastarson: "I really settled in immediately"

It has been a remarkable season for the Romanian side, who returned after a one-year hiatus to the premier European competition, with plenty of new names and a seismic change on the bench, after Xavi Pascual left for Veszprém HC, being replaced by fellow Spanish coach, David Davis.

A plethora of new names bolstered the squad, with the biggest impact arguably made by centre back Haukur Thrastarson, who signed late in the summer from Industria Kielce, after Dinamo lost both Lazar Kukic and Luka Cindric, their main playmaking weapons, who left for OTP Bank-Pick Szeged and Veszprém HC, respectively.

Thrastarson, one of the most gifted young centre backs in the competition, has been the fulcrum of Dinamo’s attack, assisting and scoring at a good rate, having notched 28 goals so far, seven fewer than his current best performance in a Machineseeker EHF Champions League season. He has also added 21 assists, being a key player for the Romanian side.

“I came late in the summer, but I really settled in immediately. The team is absolutely fantastic, the teammates are great, so we could hit it just from the bat. We had a good season up until this point and we want to continue on the same path, of course, because the morale is high,” says Thrastarson.

“Yes, Bucharest is different, I come from a small country, Kielce was not a big a city like Bucharest is. It was also very hot at that time, but I have felt very good since the first moment and I think that can be seen on the court.”