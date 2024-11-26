Thrastarson: "I really settled in immediately"

Thrastarson might be only 23 years old, but he is already in his fifth season in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League, being handpicked by Kielce in 2020, when he was only 19, but had already displayed flashes of brilliance for Selfoss, in the Men’s EHF Cup.
The centre back is following a long path of brilliant Icelandic players currently represented in the top European competition by several talented backs, such as Aron Palmarsson, Omar Ingi Magnusson, and the MVP of the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 two seasons ago, Gisli Kristjansson.
But how does Iceland do it?
“I think it all comes down to the education we receive in terms of handball early in our careers. The 'ABC' is there. We have excellent coaches, who help young players develop, so they are pretty ready to jump into the needed roles whenever they are needed,” explains Thrastarson.
After his injuries, he is back to his full potential, and that was on display immediately for Dinamo, when the centre back became his team’s top scorer in multiple matches, with the best performance coming in the reverse match against Sporting CP, when Dinamo took an impressive 33:29 win.
With a play-offs berth as good as sealed for Dinamo, the Romanian champions are now focusing on challenging even higher, with their 38:31 home win against Füchse Berlin being a statement of intent for David Davis’ side.
“I think we have been getting better and better over the season, and it is normal, because we had many new players, trying to settle in and gel, but I think we have made it look very good, with some excellent wins on our home court,” adds Thrastarson.