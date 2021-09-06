Three 2020/21 semi-finalists headline new power ranking

CSKA

After a successful first season in the DELO EHF Champions League, will CSKA suffer ‘second season syndrome’, where opponents know what to expect? The Russian powerhouse, who were crowned champions last season in the domestic league, moved swiftly on the transfer market and recruited the top scorer of 2020/21, Slovenian right back Ana Gros. Gros scored more than 70 goals in the competition in six of the last seven seasons.

Hiring a young but aspiring coach in Florentin Pera was a gamble and it remains to be seen if a Romanian coach will adapt well with a Russian side. They also lost two centre backs — Daria Dmitrieva and Natalia Chigirinova. Dmitrieva retired temporarily, while Chigirinova took some time due to pregnancy.

Nevertheless, CSKA started the season strong, with a clear win against Astrakhanochka, 28:23.

Vipers Kristiansand

The reigning champions provided one of the biggest surprises in the history of the premium European competition when they won the 2020/21 trophy despite playing only two games on their home court in the entire season. Will they repeat the feat this time around?

A tough one, yet this is one of the most experienced teams in the competition. Losing players like the MVP of the DELO EHF FINAL4 2021 Henny Reistad, Emilie Hegh Arntzen and Malin Aune will surely affect them one way or another, especially chemistry-wise.

However, plenty of experienced players with a high number of Champions League seasons behind them have been signed by Vipers. Backs Nerea Pena and Isabelle Gullden will be crucial, yet exactly how much time they will need to adapt could be an issue. Left back Marketa Jerabkova and line player Ana Debelic were also good transfers, therefore Vipers are one of the teams to beat this season once again, albeit with a more international flavor.

Györi Audi ETO KC

It was an unusually busy summer on the transfer market for Györ, who signed seven new players while releasing another eight. Plenty of experience was lost after stalwart Anita Görbicz retired and Eduarda Amorim left for Rostov-Don, while the defence took a blow after line player Beatrice Edwige was also signed by Rostov. What Györ bring to the table, however, is the best line player duo in the competition, with Crina Pintea and Linn Blohm boasting plenty of strength and firepower on both sides of the ball.

The back line was also reinforced, with Noemi Hafra and Korean right back Eun Hee Ryu, but the biggest development was the comeback of coaching ace Ambros Martin. Sure, the Spanish mastermind was on the bench in the last DELO EHF FINAL4, where the Hungarian powerhouse lost the semi-final at the event for the first time, but Martin had little time to develop the side and instill his tactics. With a summer-long preparation, Györ should be ready and a force to be reckoned with.