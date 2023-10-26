Bietigheim seek redemption against Odense; Vipers face Metz

Bietigheim are aiming to extend their winning run to an unprecedented six matches in the Match of the Week against Odense, while a win for Bietigheim and one for Györ would see the two sides keep a healthy lead at the top of the group.

Reigning champions Vipers Kristiansand will try to get back to winning ways against French powerhouse Metz Handball. Ikast Handbold are travelling to Erd where they will try to extend their perfect streak, but they will have to face FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria who are looking for redemption.