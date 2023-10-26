Bietigheim seek redemption against Odense; Vipers face Metz
Bietigheim are aiming to extend their winning run to an unprecedented six matches in the Match of the Week against Odense, while a win for Bietigheim and one for Györ would see the two sides keep a healthy lead at the top of the group.
Reigning champions Vipers Kristiansand will try to get back to winning ways against French powerhouse Metz Handball. Ikast Handbold are travelling to Erd where they will try to extend their perfect streak, but they will have to face FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria who are looking for redemption.
GROUP A
DVSC Schaeffler (HUN) vs Brest Bretagne Handball (FRA)
Saturday 28 October, 16:00 CEST, live on EHFTV
- this will be Brest’s 90th match in the EHF Champions League Women, they have won 38 of those matches and drawn 14 others
- all of Brest’s four points in this group came in away matches, and the French side will be aiming to improve their tally against DVSC, who have secured all four of their points on their home court
- DVSC’s Alexandra Töpfner is the best penalty taker so far this season, converting 16 of the 18 penalties she has taken, with a 88.9 per cent shooting efficiency
- Brest and DVSC have the lowest number of assists this season, 40 each, with the highest being held by Metz, who have assisted 102 of their goals
- DVSC sealed a 39:29 win over MTK Budapest on Wednesday in the Hungarian league, while Brest secured a 28:21 win over Besancon in the French league
I hope we can play as well as we did against Odense, and we can fight as hard as against Buducnost, and then it will be a close match, and in the end anything can happen.
This is a very important match. Debrecen were very eye-catching against Bietigheim and Odense. We know the difficulty of playing this team on their court.
IK Sävehof (HUN) vs Györi Audi ETO KC (HUN)
Sunday 29 October, 14:00 CET, live on EHFTV
- this is a battle of contrasting fortunes, as Sävehof are one of the two teams this season to have lost all their matches played, while Györ are one of the three sides with an immaculate record, five wins from five matches
- Györ have the best defence in the competition, conceding only 117 goals, or an average of 23.4 goals per match
- the Hungarian side will secure their seventh start of six wins in a row in the premier European competition, provided they secure the victory against the Swedish champions
- Sävehof have started the competition with six losses in six matches for the second time in history, after they were eliminated in the group phase in the 2018/19 season
- in the previous eight matches played between the two sides, Györ have won all of them, with the lowest winning margin being six goals and the average margin of victory being 11.5 goals
This is one of those games that is incredibly fun to play, competing against the best players in the world. They are a great team, one of the best, and it’ll be a great opportunity for us to learn and try to challenge them.
We saw what a difficult start Sävehof had to the Champions League season. Like all Swedish teams, their defence can be very tough - and they have a great goalkeeper in Johanna Bundsen. We want to continue the high level of concentration we have shown in recent games.
WHC Buducnost BEMAX (MNE) vs CSM Bucuresti (ROU)
Sunday 29 October, 14:00 CET, live on EHFTV
- CSM have lost three of their last four matches and both a top-two finish and a quarter-finals berth look far away right now, with the Romanian side six points behind Györ and Bietigheim
- Buducnost are still searching for their 160th win in the competition, after conceding four losses in their first five matches. The Montenegrin side are only the second team in a position to reach that milestone after Györ
- Cristina Neagu will return to Podgorica, where she played for Buducnost between 2013 and 2017 and won her only EHF Champions League Women title, in 2015
- Buducnost are tied with MKS Zaglebie Lubin as the teams with the lowest number of goals scored so far, 118, an average of 23.6 goals per match
- CSM have won three of the five matches played against Buducnost in their history; the Montenegrin side won their only match against the Romanian champions in 2015, 28:22, with CSM currently on a four-game unbeaten run
MOTW: Odense Håndbold (DEN) vs SG BBM Bietigheim (GER)
Sunday 29 October, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV
- last season, Bietigheim’s trip to Odense kickstarted their downwards spiral, as the German side lost their first match of the season after a five-game unbeaten run
- this time around, the German champions are having their best-ever start in the EHF Champions League Women, with five wins in a row
- Bietigheim’s back, Karolina Kudlacz-Gloc, is still the top scorer of the competition after five rounds, with 37 goals and an 80.4 per cent shooting efficiency
- only one team, Györ (117 goals), has conceded fewer goals this season than Bietigheim, who have conceded 123 goals and have a 12-game unbeaten run in all competitions
- Bietigheim had their first draw of the season on Wednesday, after they failed to win in the domestic league against HSG Bensheim-Auerbach, 29:29
We know it’s going to be a tough match against a good opponent. It is a must win game if we want to able to finish in the first two spots.
GROUP B
CS Rapid Bucuresti (ROU) vs Krim Mercator Ljubljana (SLO)
Saturday 28 October, 16:00 CEST, live on EHFTV
- Rapid Bucuresti have had a tough start to the season with only one win and one draw in five matches played
- Krim's three-win streak was stopped by the defeat against Ikast and most recently, a draw against Vipers Kristiansand
- Krim have the third-best attack of the competition with 157 scored or 31.4 goals per game on average
- left back Sorina Marina Grozav remains Rapid's top scorer; her tally stands at 18
- the two sides are entering their third meeting; their previous two encounters were in the 2022/23 play-offs with both teams claiming a win, but the Romanian side progressed to the quarter-finals with a 54:53 aggregate win
- Rapid beat CSU Stiinta Bucuresti 35:22 ahead of the match and are currently placed fourth in the Romanian league
We have to recover our fighting personality and we have to show them our best version.
MKS Zaglebie Lubin (POL) vs Team Esbjerg (DEN)
Saturday 28 October, 16:00 CEST, live on EHFTV
- MKS Zaglebie Lubin, together with IK Sävehof, are one of the only teams without a point won in this season's EHF Champions League Women
- Team Esbjerg are looking to extend their winning streak to four after previously beating FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria, Vipers Kristiansand and Metz Handball
- Esbjerg's left wing Sanna Solberg recently prolonged her contract with the Danish side until 2026
- Lubin's attack is led by Karolina Kochaniak-Sala; the left back has scored 16 goals in five matches
- Lubin had a warm-up in the domestic league against MKS Kalisz AZS Swws, winning 35:20; Esbjerg faced Odense in an interesting match and ultimately took a 30:26 win
- this will be the first ever match between the two sides
Team Esbjerg is a complete team, Scandinavian style, which we have already experienced twice this season. Despite these recent results, our game is looking better and better in terms of scoring goals, but we also know what we will have to correct before the next match, for example better organisation in defence.
We are excited by the match against Lubin. So far, we have gathered a lot of points in a difficult group, and we will do everything to go home from Poland with another two points.
FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria (HUN) vs Ikast Handbold (DEN)
Saturday 28 October, 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV
- FTC have four defeats this season and one draw, which marks their worst start to the season since their first appearance in the 1994/95 season
- Ikast are the only unbeaten team in group B and they have the best attack of the competition with 157 goals scored, or 35 goals per game on average, alongside Metz Handball
- centre back Andrea Lekic is FTC's top scorer, netting 29 times; Katrin Klujber scored four less
- the Hungarian side are still holding second place in the domestic league after a convincing 40:25 win against Kisvárda; Ikast had no problem against Silkeborg Voel (30:22)
- FTC have never won against Ikast Handbold - all five previous encounters went the Danish side's way (when they were competing under the name FC Midtjylland)
We believe in our own abilities and our concept. We believe that when we play at our highest level, we can play against all teams in Europe. That is why we also believe that we can win in Hungary.
Vipers Kristiansand (NOR) vs Metz Handball (FRA)
Sunday 29 October, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV
- Metz are looking to claim their third win in a row; Vipers want to return to winning ways after their last victory came in round 3 against MKS Zaglebie Lubin
- it is a battle of the two top goalkeepers of the competition - Katrine Lunde (68 saves) and Hatadou Sako (62 saves)
- Metz Handball are sharing the first position with Ikast Handbold as the best attack of the competition
- Vipers' Anna Vyakhireva is the second-highest scorer in the competition, with 32 goals at a 61.5 per cent efficiency
- the last time these two powerhouses met was at the EHF FINAL4 2022 semi-final with Vipers winning 33:27, but overall Metz holds the advantage five wins from nine matches
We need to be good in our attack, and we need to be switched on from the very first second if we want to stop the strong sides of Metz. We know that they are very good in the counter attack, we know that they have good shooters who like to start out wide, and we know that it’s vital for us to stop those actions.
