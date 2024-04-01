240326

Three German teams aiming to book their quarter-finals berths

After last week’s results, three German sides have the opportunity to join Flensburg-Handewitt to make it to the EHF European League quarter-finals.

But in order to do so, Berlin and Rhein-Neckar will have to confirm the wins they managed to get in the first leg, respectively in Schaffhausen and Nexe. But their opponents will now have nothing to lose and will give everything to turn things around.

Turning things around, that is what Tuesday’s evening will be about for Sävehof and Bjerringbro-Silkeborg. The Swedes and the Danes lost away, in Hannover and Bucharest, but their deficit did not seal the deal in any way. Both matches promise to offer exciting confrontations on Tuesday night.

QUARTER-FINALS, SECOND LEG

Bjerringbro-Silkeborg (DEN) vs Dinamo Bucuresti (ROU)
Tuesday 2 April, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV

  • Dinamo won the first leg at home last week (37:34)
  • Bucuresti’s line player Miklós Rosta was the best scorer of the game, with nine goals, while William Bogojevic and Mads Emil Lenbroch netted seven times for the Danish side
  • Silkeborg only lost one game at home in the EHF European League this season, against Flensburg-Handewitt in the main round (26:45)
  • on the other hand, Dinamo have a pretty much level balance away this season, with three wins and two defeats since the start of the season
  • with 70 goals, Dinamo’s Andrii Akimenko is currently the best scorer in the EHF European League
  • neither of the teams had a game on their domestic schedule last weekend

Xavi Pascual (1)
It’s time again for an amazing game, against a very good team. I think that the game can go both ways, both teams having equal chances. We need to play very good in Silkeborg, because we are well aware of the fact that they have the strength to win both the game and the knockout. I trust my team and I have confidence in the work that we’re putting on the court.
Xavier Pascual
Head coach, Dinamo Bucuresti

IF Sävehof (SWE) vs TSV Hannover-Burgdorf (GER)
Tuesday 2 April, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV

  • Hannover-Burgdorf are currently ahead in this confrontation, after winning the first leg by four goals at home (34:30)
  • Sävehof’s Gustaf Wedberg was the best scorer in the game last Tuesday, with 12 goals
  • Wedberg is currently the EHF European League’s second-best scorer, with 64 goals
  • if Hannover won their three away games in the group matches, they lost the two they played in the main round, at Nantes and Rhein-Neckar
  • on the contrary, Sävehof won four of their five home games played this season, their only defeat being against Skjern (27:29) in the main round
  • Sävehof took the points in the Swedish league last weekend in Karlskrona (32:31), while Hannover lost in Flensburg in the Bundesliga (28:31)

Michael Apelgren (1)
Even though we’re aware that being four goals down against a Bundesliga team is tough, we’ll obviously give this a shot. Our young boys have previously proved that nothing is impossible.
Michael Apelgren
Head coach, IK Sävehof

Füchse Berlin (GER) vs Kadetten Schaffhausen (SUI)
Tuesday 2 April, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV

  • EHF European League titleholders Berlin won the first leg of the confrontation last week in Switzerland (32:28)
  • Dejan Milosavljev and Mathis Gidsel were Berlin’s main assets in that game, respectively stopping 17 shots and scoring nine times
  • Gidsel has netted 49 times already this season, while Kadetten’s Odinn Thor Rikhardsson has scored 63 goals
  • Schaffhausen lost four of their five away games in the EHF European League this season, only taking the points against Lovcen-Cetinje in the group matches (29:26)
  • both teams won their domestic games in the weekend: Berlin against Wetzlar in the Bundesliga (32:30) while Schffhausen beat Wacker Thun in the Swiss league play-offs (34:24)

Jaron Siewert (2)
We enter the game with a four-goal lead, which is a relatively small cushion. That means we have to be focused right from the start on Tuesday and play at pace on the outside and in defence - that was also the key to our success in the second half of the first leg.
Jaron Siewert
Head coach, Füchse Berlin

Rhein-Neckar Löwen (GER) vs RK Nexe (CRO)
Tuesday 2 April, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV

  • Rhein-Neckar came out victorious in the first leg, played in Croatia last Tuesday (24:19)
  • Mikael Appelgren was elemental for the German team, saving nine shots with a 36 per cent efficiency
  • two Rhein-Neckar players feature in the competition’s top ten best scorers: Niclas Kirkeløkke (63) and Juri Knorr (58)
  • out of the five away games they played this season, Nexe won two, in Braga and Bystrica, and drew in Velenje
  • Rhein-Neckar, on the other hand, have won the five home games they played in the competition this season
  • last weekend, Rhein-Neckar defeated Göppingen in the Bundesliga (33:29) while Nexe did not have a game on their schedule

Fahrudin Melic
We go to Germany with a deficit of five goals, which is quite a big difference, but at the same time achievable if we play at the required level. I expect that we will play much better especially in attack and present some new things that should lead us to situations from which we will score goals. In this match, we practically have nothing to lose, and that's exactly how we will perform and try to achieve the most favorable result for us.
Fahrudin Melic
Right wing, RK Nexe

20240327 Zagreb Montpellier Pellas043
