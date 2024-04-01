Three German teams aiming to book their quarter-finals berths
After last week’s results, three German sides have the opportunity to join Flensburg-Handewitt to make it to the EHF European League quarter-finals.
But in order to do so, Berlin and Rhein-Neckar will have to confirm the wins they managed to get in the first leg, respectively in Schaffhausen and Nexe. But their opponents will now have nothing to lose and will give everything to turn things around.
It’s time again for an amazing game, against a very good team. I think that the game can go both ways, both teams having equal chances. We need to play very good in Silkeborg, because we are well aware of the fact that they have the strength to win both the game and the knockout. I trust my team and I have confidence in the work that we’re putting on the court.
Even though we’re aware that being four goals down against a Bundesliga team is tough, we’ll obviously give this a shot. Our young boys have previously proved that nothing is impossible.
We enter the game with a four-goal lead, which is a relatively small cushion. That means we have to be focused right from the start on Tuesday and play at pace on the outside and in defence - that was also the key to our success in the second half of the first leg.
We go to Germany with a deficit of five goals, which is quite a big difference, but at the same time achievable if we play at the required level. I expect that we will play much better especially in attack and present some new things that should lead us to situations from which we will score goals. In this match, we practically have nothing to lose, and that's exactly how we will perform and try to achieve the most favorable result for us.