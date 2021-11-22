Three Spanish teams line up for Last 16 draw

Following the conclusion of the third-round matches last weekend, only 16 teams remain in the race for the European Cup Women 2021/22 title.

The next round, the Last 16, is scheduled for January 2022 but before the competition goes to its winter sleep, the draw will determine the eight pairings.

The draw will take place on Tuesday (23 November) at 11:00 CET at the EHF headquarters in Vienna and will be streamed live on the Home of Handball YouTube channel.

The Spanish club scene has a dominant presence among the Last 16 participants, with not only defending champions Costa del Sol Malaga in the mix but also their two domestic rivals – Visitelche.com Bm Elche and Rocasa Gran Canaria, who won the Challenge Cup, the European Cup’s predecessor, in 2016.

Two more countries are represented twice in the Last 16 as both Netherlands and Serbia have one team in each pot.

Serbia’s Naisa Nis are the third team in the line-up with at least one European trophy under their belt as they raised the Challenge Cup in 2007.

There is no country-protection rule at the draw which means that two teams from the same country can meet each other in the Last 16.

The current competition’s top scorer with 23 goals, Tereza Pokorna, will have a chance to increase her tally as her Sokol Pisek are among the Pot 1 teams.

The first leg is scheduled for 8-9 January and the second leg will follow one week later.

Pot 1

Sokol Pisek (CZE)

Costa del Sol Malaga (ESP)

Visitelche.com Bm Elche (ESP)

SSV Brixen Südtirol (ITA)

Cabooter HandbaL Venlo (NED)

ZRK Naisa Nis (SRB)

Kristianstad Handboll (SWE)

Izmir BSB SK (TUR)

Pot 2

Rocasa Gran Canaria (ESP)

H71 (FAR)

IBV Vestmannaeyar (ISL)

Maccabi Arazim Ramat gan (ISR)

Juro UniRek VZV (NED)

ZRK Bekament Bukovicka Banja (SRB)

HC DAC Dunajska Streda (SVK)

HC Galychanka Lviv (UKR)