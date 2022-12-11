EHF European Cup
Three Spanish teams through to next stage
The line-up of the EHF European Cup Women Last 16 is complete following the round 3 matches this weekend, including seven second-leg encounters and four double-headers.
Three teams from Spain hoped to go through, and all of them – Club Balonmano Elche, Club Balonman Atletico Guardes and Motive.co Gijon – reached their goal.
- Elche hosted their Icelandic rivals Valur in a double-header, and won in a tight fight, 48:46 on aggregate. Atletico had a much easier time against JuRo Unirek VZV, beating them 71:38 on aggregate
- following a 33:18 victory in Austria in the first leg, Gijon beat WAT Atzgersdorf at home, 34:22
- LK Zug Handball (SUI) and HC Gjorce Petrov-WHC Skopje (MKD) also won their double-headers, against H.V.Quintus (NED) and roomz JAGS WV (AUT) respectively
- Sport Lisboa e Benfica from Portugal impressed with their attack, beating the Bosnian side ZRK Borac 50:24. Last week, Benfica also won, 34:22
- Antalya Konyaalti BSK and Izmir BSB SK (both TUR), Madeira Andebol SAD (POR), H71 (FAR) and Eurobud JKS Jaroslaw (POL) sealed their spots in the next round a week ago
11 nations to be represented in Last 16
While Spain have three teams in the Last 16, ten more nations will have sides representing them in the next round, which is scheduled for 7/8 and 14/15 January.
Three of them – Poland, Türkiye and Portugal – will each have two teams, while Czech Republic, Serbia, Faroe Islands, Slovakia, Israel, Switzerland and North Macedonia all have one team staying in the race.