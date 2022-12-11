10 teams advance to complete EHF European League Women group phase

the place sealed in the most dramatic fashion was Podravka’s, as the Croatian side and Zaglebie Lubin were perfectly tied after 120 minutes, with Podravka progressing on penalties, after the Polish missed two shots from Karolina Kochaniak-Sala and Adrianna Gorna

the tightest double-header was the one between Romanian team SCM Gloria Buzau and Hungarian side Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC, with the latter taking a 52:51 aggregate win, blocking Buzau’s path to the group phase of the competition for the third year in a row

the most lopsided win in this phase of the competition was sealed by Les Neptunes des Nantes, as the French side secured a 69:51 aggregate win against VfL Oldenburg, securing their third consecutive berth in the group phase of the competition

after Siófok KC, Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC and Praktiker-Vac progressed from the Qualification Phase 3, Hungary are the only country with four teams in the group phase, followed by France and Norway, with three teams each

seven teams that took part in the previous season’s group phase of the EHF European League Women are back in the same phase this season, but only one of them, Ikast Handbold, were in the EHF Finals Women

Tough clashes see line up completed

Four teams from Hungary, three teams each from Norway and France, two teams from Denmark and Germany and one side apiece from Romania and Croatia complete the table for the group phase of this season’s EHF European League Women, with Qualification Round 3 of the competition completed this weekend.

After Praktiker-Vac and BV Borussia 09 Dortmund earned their spots last week, it was time for 10 other sides to secure safe passage to the group phase and there was plenty of drama both in Buzau and in Koprivnica, with Romanian side Gloria failing at their third attempt, after they could not erase the three-goal deficit from the first leg against Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC.

In the other games, Les Neptunes des Nantes, Thüringer HC, SCM Ramnicu Valcea and NFH Handbold all secured big aggregate wins, while Norwegian side Fana make their debut in the group phase of a European competition, after their 51:46 aggregate win over Buxtehuder SV.





HC Podravka Vegeta (CRO) vs MKS Zaglebie Lubin (POL) 26:24 after penalties (50:48 on aggregate)

Viborg HK (DEN) vs Nykøbing Falster Håndbold (DEN) 30:30 (51:64 on aggregate)

CS Magura Cisnadie (ROU) vs Siófok KC (HUN) 28:28 (52:61 on aggregate)

Neptunes de Nantes (FRA) vs VfL Oldenburg (GER) 35:24 (69:51 on aggregate)

Buxtehuder SV (GER) vs Fana (NOR) 25:23 (46:51 on aggregate)

Super Amara Bera Bera (ESP) vs ES Besancon Feminin (FRA) 24:27 (53:59 on aggregate)

Thüringer HC (GER) vs IK Sävehof (SWE) 35:30 (65:52 on aggregate)

SCM Ramnicu Valcea (ROU) vs H 65 Höörs HK (SWE) 32:24 (62:48 on aggregate)

SCM Gloria Buzau (ROU) vs Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC (HUN) 25:23 (51:52 on aggregate)

Sola HK (NOR) vs Rocasa Gran Canaria (ESP) 34:28 (66:57 on aggregate)