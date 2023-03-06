Antalya win Turkish derby to complete semi-final line-up

Debutants Antalya’s European adventure continues

Playing their first season in any European club competition, Antalya are so far unstoppable. The club from the popular holiday destination in Southern Türkiye have reached the semi-finals of the EHF European Cup Women without losing a match.

They beat both Greek side A.E.S.H. Pylea and Ukrainian competitors HC Galychanka Lviv twice in double-headers in the early rounds, before earning arguably their biggest success: edging Sport e Lisboa Benfica after a 35:35 draw at home and a 33:32 win in Portugal.

The two victories over Izmir have now brought Anatalya within reach of the final, with two matches against Michalovce coming up. With centre back Yasemin Sahin (49 goals) and left back Alena Ikhneva (46) as their standout shooters, it is impossible to predict where Antalya’s successful adventure is going to end this season – if at all.