Friendlies, absentees and retirees as EHF EURO approaches

Slovenia add Janc to absentee list

EHF EURO 2020’s fourth-placed side Slovenia will have their sights on another semi-final appearance, but should they get there they will have done it without the services of top class winger, Blaz Janc, after the Barça man was ruled out with a persistent back problem. The 27-year-old will be joined on the sidelines by his club and international colleague Domen Makuc, who is still out with a knee injury he picked up in preseason. Plus, a knee problem for RK Celje Pivovarna Lasko line player Stefan Zabic means he too will miss the EHF EURO. Group matches with Norway, Poland and Faroe Islands will provide a test for the depleted Slovenian squad.