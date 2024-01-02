Friendlies, absentees and retirees as EHF EURO approaches
With just eight days until the tournament begins, the anticipation ahead of EHF EURO 2024 is starting to boil over. Ahead of the throw-off on 10 January, this is what has been happening over recent days around the continent as the players get their bags packed for the trip to Germany.
Smits misses out with heart condition
Netherlands’ hopes of winning a first medal at a Men’s EHF EURO were dealt a real blow last month when it was confirmed right back Kay Smits has been sidelined for a significant amount of time with an inflamed heart muscle. The Dutch - who begin their campaign on 11 January against Georgia - still have plenty of star power in their squad, but 26-year-old Smits has been a key player throughout their rise in recent years and his absence will surely be felt. The EHF wishes Kay a speedy recovery.
Slovenia add Janc to absentee list
EHF EURO 2020’s fourth-placed side Slovenia will have their sights on another semi-final appearance, but should they get there they will have done it without the services of top class winger, Blaz Janc, after the Barça man was ruled out with a persistent back problem. The 27-year-old will be joined on the sidelines by his club and international colleague Domen Makuc, who is still out with a knee injury he picked up in preseason. Plus, a knee problem for RK Celje Pivovarna Lasko line player Stefan Zabic means he too will miss the EHF EURO. Group matches with Norway, Poland and Faroe Islands will provide a test for the depleted Slovenian squad.
Poland and Romania coming in hot
Most of us do not know what day it is between 25 December and 1 January, but for the teams at EHF EURO 2024, this was no time for switching off, as plenty of teams warmed-up for the tournament with friendly matches last week. Poland secured back-to-back victories over Argentina, while Romania beat fellow participants Greece and Georgia, who in turn secured a victory each over Slovakia. Meanwhile, Slovenia beat Austria in a thriller; 34:33.
Gerard and Michalczik miss out
There was great disappointment for Marian Michalczik as the all-rounder was forced to withdraw with a muscle injury, meaning the 26-year-old will not be able to represent Germany at a home EHF EURO. 2014 EHF EURO winner Vincent Gerard will not get the chance to take another gold a decade on, as the France goalkeeper will miss the tournament with a groin problem.
Last dance for handball royalty
This EHF EURO will be the final one in the glittering careers of Nikola Karabatic and Andy Schmid, who will both be retiring at the end of the season. 39-year-old Karabatic has already won the competition three times with France, in 2006, 2010 and 2014 and has two EHF EURO bronze medals. If Schmid were to guide Switzerland to a maiden EHF EURO medal, let alone the title, the 40-year-old would have perhaps pulled off handball’s ultimate fairytale.
Krajewski and Ekberg not joining
This EHF EURO has come a little too late for two wingers, Poland’s Przemysław Krajewski and Sweden’s Niclas Ekberg, who have announced their international retirements. 36-year-old Krajewski was part of the Poland team that took World Championship bronze in Qatar in 2015, while Ekberg’s retirement means he leaves the EURO scene at the very top, having won the 2022 edition.