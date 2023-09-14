Tight battle for last 10 spots in round 2

Two of the 12 round 1 ties were decided last week, the remaining 10 will find their winners this weekend. The 12 teams in total advance to round 2 in October.

Even though SKKP Handball Brno and HC Dinamo Pancevo earned a decent first-leg advantage of six and three goals respectively last week, it is an additional motivation for HC Robe Zubri and Handball Meran to try and mount a comeback in the return leg.

Also, HC Berchem and HC Fivers WAT Margareten came off even (33:33) from the first leg and it is all to play for in Austria, while the same goes for HC Tallinn and Handball Kaerjeng after going right until the final whistle (26:26) unsuccessfully searching for the winner in Estonia last week.

RK Sloboda are looking to match their last season’s success of playing in round 2 while the Faroese side of Team Klaksvik are hoping to surprise the Bosnian club in Tuzla

Italian side SSV Brixen Handball were left disappointed last season after losing to eventual champions HC Vojvodina in round 2, but this time around, HC Amber are looking to make Lithuania proud and reach round 2, too

veteran-led Valur featuring the likes of Björgvin Páll Gústavsson and Alexander Petterson are facing the ambitious Granitas-Karys, which made it to round 2 last season

Faroese club Neistin are hosting Holon Yuvalim HC in their first appearance in an EHF club competition since 2011/12, while the Israeli side are looking to reach round 2 after failing to do so last season

Bregenz Handball are looking to make amends for the narrow elimination in round 2 last season, while Estonian side Mistra are back in Europe after 15 years

six ties will be contested as double-headers with the home and away leg to be played at the same venue between Thursday and Sunday

The Icelandic legend is back where it all began

Aron Pálmarsson has rejoined FH Hafnarfjordur from Aalborg Håndbold this season after first leaving the Icelandic club back in 2009 to play for some of Europe’s best teams. The MVP from the VELUX EHF FINAL4 2014 won the EHF Champions League on three occasions: in 2010 and 2012 with THW Kiel, in 2021 with Barça. Now, the experienced 33-year-old is looking to help his boyhood club in a bid to secure a place in the EHF European Cup Men’s next round as FH Hafnarfjordur are facing Diomidis Argous in a double-header in Greece on Saturday and Sunday.

photo © Arvi Sirm