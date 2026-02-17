Kiel beat Flensburg on tense opening night of main round

17 February 2026, 22:30

The EHF European League Men 2025/26 resumed after its 11-week winter break on Tuesday with an enthralling opening night of the main round. In a high-profile German derby in group I, THW Kiel came from behind at half-time to beat two-time defending champions SG Flensburg-Handewitt 32:30 for the first victory over their domestic rivals in any competition since 2021. The result ended a 22-match unbeaten run for Flensburg in the EHF European League, and made Kiel and fellow German side MT Melsungen the only teams left in the competition without a defeat so far this season.

Melsungen, though, left it late in their 33:29 home victory over IFK Kristianstad, as the visitors from Sweden were still leading by two goals (27:25) but then scored only two more in the last 12 minutes of this group III match.

Elsewhere in a duel between two former EHF Champions League winners, Montpellier Handball defeated IRUDEK Bidasoa Irun 38:33 as Montpellier's Spanish right wing David Balaguer scored 10 times against the club from his native country.

Elverum Håndball, SAH - Aarhus, Sport Lisboa e Benfica, and Recken - TSV Hannover-Burgdorf were the other teams enjoying a winning start into the main round on Tuesday evening.

HIGHLIGHT MATCHES

GROUP I

SG Flensburg-Handewitt (GER) vs THW Kiel (GER) 30:32 (15:13)

Kiel had not beaten Flensburg in any competition since 2021 and there were not many signs early on in their European duel that this might change on Tuesday. Nothing separated the teams in the first quarter with the score 6:6 after 15 minutes, as neither Flensburg nor Kiel had enjoyed a lead of more than one goal at that time. That changed quickly, though, when the hosts surged ahead by three (11:8) after 22 minutes, forcing Kiel coach Filip Jicha to take a team timeout. Flensburg initially even went four ahead when Patrick Volz scored for a second time within a minute to make it 14:10, but Kiel clawed their way back and reduced the gap to just two before the break.

And Kiel started the second half in the same, efficient manner with a more tightened defence. In the 36th minute, Rune Dahmke put them into the lead (18:17) for the first time since Mohab Abdelhak had opened the scoring in the second minute of the match. This time, Kiel went up by three goals (23:20), also thanks to goalkeeper Andreas Wolff, who raised his safe rate to above 30 percentage in the second half. In the tense closing stages, Flensburg came back within one goal several times, but never managed an equaliser as Wolff stood in their way at most opportunities. Emil Jakobsen led for the defending champions with 10 goals, while Mykola Bilyka and Imre Bence netted seven each for Kiel.

20260217 ELM MR R1 Review Text

GROUP IV

Fredericia Håndboldklub (DEN) vs Kadetten Schaffhausen (SUI) 30:32 (12:15)

In the end, nine goals each from Luka Maros and Óðinn Ríkharðsson gave Kadetten a winning start to the main round, but the Swiss side had their work cut out against Fredericia in Denmark. An early 6:1 run for Kadetten saw them go from 3:2 down to 8:4 up. But Fredericia quickly recovered and Anders Martinusen restored parity at 11:11 after 20 minutes. The visitors still held a three-goal lead at the break thanks to a 4:1 series with back-to-back goals from Maros.

The match suddenly went upside-down when Kadetten failed to score for the first five minutes after the break and Fredericia had five unanswered goals for their first two-goal lead in the match at 17:15. It wasn't to be for the Danish hosts, though, as the match was in the balance until the last quarter (21:21), when Kadetten managed to improve their grip on the game again and soon went ahead by up to four goals: 31:27 and, with just over a minute to go, 32:28. The last two goals from Fredericia were too little, too late to threaten the Swiss victory. Martinusen with six goals was the best scorer for the hosts.

IN OTHER MATCHES

GROUP I

Montpellier Handball (FRA) vs IRUDEK Bidasoa Irun (ESP) 38:33 (17:17)

GROUP II

Elverum Håndball (NOR) vs Fraikin BM. Granollers (ESP) 37:28 (20:10)

FC Porto (POR) vs SAH - Aarhus (DEN) 28:33 (17:15)

GROUP III

Sport Lisboa e Benfica (POR) vs HC Vardar 1961 (MKD) 40:35 (24:16)

MT Melsungen (GER) vs IFK Kristianstad (SWE) 33:29 (17:18)

GROUP IV

Recken - TSV Hannover-Burgdorf (GER) vs RK Nexe (CRO) 34:28 (18:11)

 

photos © Ingrid Anderson-Jensen (main); Niklas Lau Petersen (in-text)

