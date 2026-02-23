Pressure mounts in race to knockout phase

A week after their defeat to THW Kiel, two-time defending champions SG Flensburg-Handewitt are out for redemption against Montpellier Handball. In a rematch of last season’s final, Flensburg are looking to boost their chances to win group I and earn direct entry into the quarter-finals, while Montpellier want the points to close in on a play-off spot.

Also in the spotlight in round 2 is the Nordic derby in Denmark between SAH - Aarhus and Elverum Håndball, who both started the main round with a clear win last week and now share the lead in group II with four points each.

Elsewhere, group III leaders MT Melsungen hope to maintain their unbeaten status this season while visiting HC Vardar 1961, and group IV sees the two best-ranked teams go head-to-head when Kadetten Schaffhausen host Recken - TSV Hannover-Burgdorf.