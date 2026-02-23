Pressure mounts in race to knockout phase

23 February 2026, 13:00

The EHF European League Men 2025/26 is getting ready for its business end. The main round will reach its halfway mark with round 2 on Tuesday (24 February), meaning the knockout phase is approaching fast and teams will want to lock up their spots in the quarter-finals or, at least, the play-offs as soon as possible. That means pressure for some of the big-name teams.

A week after their defeat to THW Kiel, two-time defending champions SG Flensburg-Handewitt are out for redemption against Montpellier Handball. In a rematch of last season’s final, Flensburg are looking to boost their chances to win group I and earn direct entry into the quarter-finals, while Montpellier want the points to close in on a play-off spot.

Also in the spotlight in round 2 is the Nordic derby in Denmark between SAH - Aarhus and Elverum Håndball, who both started the main round with a clear win last week and now share the lead in group II with four points each.

Elsewhere, group III leaders MT Melsungen hope to maintain their unbeaten status this season while visiting HC Vardar 1961, and group IV sees the two best-ranked teams go head-to-head when Kadetten Schaffhausen host Recken - TSV Hannover-Burgdorf.

HIGHLIGHT MATCHES

GROUP I

SG Flensburg-Handewitt (GER) vs Montpellier Handball (FRA)

Tuesday 24 February, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV

  • the teams met in the EL 2024/25 final in Hamburg, where Flensburg came out on top (32:25) to defend their title from the previous season
  • Flensburg started the main round with a 32:30 defeat on home court against domestic rivals Kiel, ending the champions’ 22-match unbeaten streak in the EL
  • Montpellier opened with a convincing win over Irun, 38:33, including 10 goals from their Spanish right wing David Balaguer
  • from their 13 duels so far, Flensburg won seven and Montpellier three, while three matches ended in a draw
  • the last time Flensburg won at home against Montpellier is nearly 10 years ago — 31:30 in a CL Last 16 match in March 2016
  • centre back Marko Grgić and line player Johannes Golla, with 39 and 37 goals respectively, are Flensburg’s leading scorers this EL season
  • Swedish right back Jack Thurin is Montpellier’s most productive shooter, with 31 goals

GROUP III

SAH - Aarhus (DEN) vs Elverum Håndball (NOR)

Tuesday 24 February, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV

  • Aarhus reached the knockout phase in their only previous EL season three years ago and they are well positioned to repeat the feat this season
  • the Danish club (and their predecessors) have never been beyond the Last 16 of any European competition
  • they upset Porto in an away match last week, when they came back from 16:12 down shortly before the break to win the match 33:28
  • right wing Jóhan Hansen, who won the EL with Flensburg the past two seasons, is Aarhus’ leading scorer with 45 goals after the qualification round
  • in round 1, Elverum outplayed Granollers in the first half (20:10) on their way to a 37:28 victory against the 2023 finalists
  • right wing Kevin Gulliksen contributed 11 goals to Elverum’s win last week to raise his tally to 48 since the start of the group matches
  • regulars in the CL until four years ago, Elverum are currently top-ranked in the Norwegian league, ahead of CL contenders Kolstad Håndball

IN OTHER MATCHES

GROUP I

IRUDEK Bidasoa Irun (ESP) vs THW Kiel (GER)
Tuesday 24 February, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV

GROUP II

Fraikin BM. Granollers (ESP) vs FC Porto (POR)
Tuesday 24 February, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV

GROUP III

IFK Kristianstad (SWE) vs Sport Lisboa e Benfica (POR)
Tuesday 24 February, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV

HC Vardar 1961 (MKD) vs MT Melsungen (GER)
Tuesday 24 February, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV

GROUP IV

Kadetten Schaffhausen (SWI) vs Recken - TSV Hannover-Burgdorf (GER)
Tuesday 24 February, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV

RK Nexe (CRO) vs Fredericia Håndboldklub (DEN)
Tuesday 24 February, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV

 

photos © Alibek Käsler (main); Ingrid Anderson-Jensen, Ole Nielsen, SL Benfica (in-text) 

