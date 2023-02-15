Tobias Thulin helps GOG book their play-off ticket
After being the sensation of round 11, thanks to their win in Veszprem, GOG avoided a let down versus Wisla Plock tonight. The Danish side have now secured a play-off ticket while the Polish side are still in the hunt for a spot in the next phase.
Plock has one of the toughest defences in the whole Champions League, so the hosts played as fast as they possibly could to avoid it. They were also aided by Tobias Thulin’s performance between their posts.
GROUP A
GOG (DEN) vs Orlen Wisla Plock (POL) 31:24 (18:11)
- Tobias Thulin took the spotlight in the first 15 minutes, as the GOG goalkeeper only allowed four goals to help his team take its first four-goals advantage
- powered by their Pytlick-Madsen-Jorgensen trio, which netted 13 combined goals in the first half alone, the hosts took a maximum advantage of seven goals before the break
- Plock’s offensive drought continued after half-time, as only Tin Lucin managed to score more than five goals for the Polish side
- on the other hand, GOG kept their foot to the pedal, enjoying an advantage as big as eight goals with 17 minutes remaining
- GOG’s Emil Madsen and Plock’s Tin Lucin share the best scorers honours, as they both netted seven times
- GOG have now secured the presence in the play-offs, while Plock will still have to battle in the last two rounds to enjoy a similar fate
Another stunning performance by Tobias Thulin
11 saves at a 55% efficiency rate - those are the incredible statistics that GOG goalkeeper Tobias Thulin pulled off in the first half. Thanks to this performance, the Danish side was able to play as fast as possible, scoring some easy goals on fastbreaks and avoiding having to face Plock's tough defense in the process. The hosts scored 18 times in the first half, but their goalkeeper actually had a lot to do with it.