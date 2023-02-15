Tobias Thulin helps GOG book their play-off ticket

After being the sensation of round 11, thanks to their win in Veszprem, GOG avoided a let down versus Wisla Plock tonight. The Danish side have now secured a play-off ticket while the Polish side are still in the hunt for a spot in the next phase.

Plock has one of the toughest defences in the whole Champions League, so the hosts played as fast as they possibly could to avoid it. They were also aided by Tobias Thulin’s performance between their posts.