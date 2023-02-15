Nantes secure play-off ticket with offensive feast in Elverum

Last week, Nantes had the opportunity to secure a play-off ticket, but the French side lost to Celje at home, postponing any celebrations to later.

Tonight, against an Elverum side that had no chance to go through anymore, for 15 minutes it felt as if Nantes might have to wait yet another week. But, despite many important players being injured, and Aymeric Minne suffering a ankle injury in the middle of the second half, the visitors turned things around. Nantes scored 42 goals, setting a new club record for most goals scored in a Champions League game.

Nantes are now certain to go through, but they will indirectly battle with THW Kiel for third place