Lucky Barça take the lead just once at Celje - and win

For 59 minutes and 40 seconds, mighty Barça trailed at RK Celje Pivovarna Laško, but thanks to a counter-attack goal from last season’s Champions League top scorer, Aleix Gomez and a last-second save by goalkeeper, Emil Nielsen they turned the match around. The truly unlucky hosts were dominant almost until the end. With Celje ahead 27:24, Barça scored the last four goals to extend their series to now 21 unbeaten matches in a row and their 11th victory in this Machineseeker EHF Champions League season. One week after their sensational away win at Nantes, Celje definitely seemed to have deserved at least one point, but with the loss they remain on six points in seventh place.